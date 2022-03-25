What was your first job?
I worked for Coca-Cola when I was a junior/senior in high school.
How did you get your first job?
I had a friend who had reached out and told me about the job. I went to Bristol and applied/interviewed. I was then given the job the following week.
How long did you work there?
I worked there for one year.
How much were you paid?
I was paid $4.75 an hour.
Tell us a bit about the job.
I stocked all Coke products on the weekends at Thriftway, Food City and Food Lion in Gate City and Weber City. I would start at 5:30 a.m. and go to all three stores, stock the shelves, then return to each store around lunch to re-stock. Some weeks, when sales were high at Food Lion and Food City, I would spend the majority of the day stocking the shelves.
What did you love about the job?
I loved the interaction with people and moving from store to store. It was nice to be able to be flexible and interactive.
What did you hate about the job?
I hated this part … I was promised a raise after six weeks. However, I did not get a raise until several months later when I repeatedly called the manager and reminded him of his promise.
What do you do now?
I am now the principal at Gate City High School.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
One piece of advice I would give myself would be to study and pursue the word of God in a more disciplined way, so that I could apply the word to all areas of my life, because, this is where true liberty, prosperity and peace is found.