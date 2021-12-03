What was your first job?
My very first job was as a newspaper carrier for Kingsport Times News.
How did you get your first job?
I applied for a paper route in my neighborhood when I was 12 years old.
How long did you work there?
I served as a paper carrier for a little over three years.
How much were you paid? Pay was earned by collecting subscription fees from customers on my paper route. After walking door-to-door collecting these payments, I paid the Kingsport Times News what was owed to them and then what was left was what I earned. Fortunately, I had some wonderful neighbors who always paid on time and made it possible for me to not have to pay Kingsport Times News out of my own pocket. Their responsiveness taught me a lot about taking care of the responsibilities we take on and about being thoughtful and considerate of those in the service industry. Sure, there were times a subscriber would be late paying, but that also taught me how to balance funds and how to prepare for outcomes good or bad.
Tell us a bit about the job.
Being a paper carrier meant early weekend mornings when my friends were sleeping in and it also meant prioritizing taking care of and delivering the afternoon newspaper each weekday, especially right after school. Rain, shine, snow or sun the newspaper had to be delivered each day and that responsibility influenced my approach to prioritizing things, projects, people even to this very day. Collecting subscription dues on a regular basis wasn’t my favorite thing but, as I mentioned, I had just absolutely great neighbors who were so kind and helped me to learn how to be social, genuinely friendly and interested in others, and also how to interact with others, even when asking for money.
What did you love about the job?
I took pride in earning my own spending money and having real responsibility, but I enjoyed the people I served more than anything. Although I delivered their newspaper, those on my route were so very kind and always looked out for me when I delivered the paper. Especially on those days when the weather was nasty and unpleasant. They were always encouraging and supportive, but also honest and frank whenever there was a problem of any kind. I always appreciated that about them. I still appreciate that about people who are that way.
What did you hate about the job?
Well, as I mentioned above I wasn’t fond of collecting subscription dues but I was fully committed to doing so as I understood that to be a very necessary part of the job. I am still awkward when it comes to asking for money, I think, but I learned how to do so confidently and in a way that was genuinely respectful and appreciative. Also, when the weather was nasty outside you just accepted that you were at the weather’s mercy. Keeping the papers dry was sometimes a challenge, but I learned how to take advantage of the resources available to me in order to do that and to keep customers happy.
What do you do now?
I am park manager for Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium, employed by the City of Kingsport.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Relax and show yourself some grace. I was so uptight and determined to do things right that, in retrospect, I was really hard on myself. Relaxing and being less critical of myself would have allowed me to appreciate even more the people on my route that were so incredibly kind and thoughtful. I truly enjoyed the occasional moment of stopping to visit with them and to hear their stories and advice in a day and age where people were a bit more willing to invest in the day-to-day lives of their neighbors and others around them. I learned a lot from the experience, though, and much of who I am today was sculpted by those experiences back then. For that I am thankful. Oh, I do wish I had spent a little less money on comic books and somehow learned to put some of it into stock like Apple. Haha!