What was your first job?
Bag boy/shelf stocker at the Super Dollar in Rogersville
How did you get your first job?
Through the Co-op program at Rogersville High School my senior year
How long did you work there?
Through my senior year until I went to the United States Marine Corps
How much were you paid?
$2.65 an hour
Tell us a bit about the job.
Would bag groceries and help stock shelves. Take the customer’s buggies to their car and help them put the groceries in their car and sometimes roll the buggies all the way to the housing units by the hospital. I still remember my first .25 cent tip.
What did you love about the job?
The co-workers and friendly customers. I still have fond memories of the time spent there that year. Remember the manager John Wolfe well. He was a great person and very professional.
What did you hate about the job?
Working weekends when my friends were out having fun.
What do you do now?
Chief building official for the city of Kingsport.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Enjoy your youth. Do the things you enjoy doing with people you love. Growing up is harder than it looks.