What was your first job?
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport
How did you get your first job?
I knew that I wanted to be a teacher and needed to gain experience in school-based care. The KBGC was a great place to work and go to college and gain experience working with school-age students.
How long did you work there?
5 years
How much were you paid?
I honestly do not remember. I know I began in an hourly position, probably close to minimum wage at the time and moved up to a full-time salary position before leaving to begin my teaching career.
Tell us a bit about the job.
My responsibilities were different depending on what was going on each day and what staff were in the building. I began as a Program Specialist where I would supervise kids in what was known as the Game Room. I would also supervise kids in the gym and other recreational settings. Eventually I moved over to the educational side of the club where we helped kids with homework afterschool and also provided different enrichment activities.
Before I left the club, I became the Program Director where I saw all programming operations for the Main Campus of the organization which included supervising the staff and overseeing programming in each of the spaces.
What did you love about the job?
I loved every aspect of the job. I was able to gain real-world experience in working with children. I also had fun every day — where else do you get paid to play ball, video and board games, etc. with kids after school? I worked with some great people who I am still friends with today. I also had a great mentor in Chuck Owens who was the Executive Director. Many of the things I do today I learned from his mentorship many years ago. The most important thing Chuck taught me was that in organizations like the Boys & Girls Club, kids always have to come first no matter what. Every decision made should be made to support the goal of making the lives of children better.
What did you hate about the job?
There was nothing that I hated about the job. My goal was always to be a teacher. I was fortunate enough to have had the experiences I had at the Boys & Girls Club and know that those experiences made me a much better teacher when I was given my first opportunity to teach.
What do you do now?
I am the Principal of West Ridge High School
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Slow down. Enjoy every moment. These are the great times that will shape the career you will one day have.