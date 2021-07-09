What was your first job?
My first job was a grocery clerk in a little country store.
How did you get your first job?
I got my first job out of a personal relationship. The owner went to church with my family.
How long did you work there?
I worked at my first job two years during my junior and senior years of high school.
How much were you paid?
I was paid $1.85 per hour and raised to $2 when the minimum wage went up.
Tell us a bit about the job.
I operated the cash register, stocked shelves, swept and mopped the floors, and any other duties the owner/manager assigned.
What did you love about the job?
I loved meeting people and learning how to deal with the general public.
What did you hate about the job?
I hated the constant multitasking. For a teen it was such a challenge learning how to prioritize and not “major on minors,” as my boss would say.
What do you do now?
I am a minister of 42 years.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Always be 10 minutes early and check in with your boss to know what needs to be done before you clock in.