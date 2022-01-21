What was your first job?
My first job was in my field of study. It was a position at WKPT Radio and TV. I was a deejay/news reporter at the AM/FM stations and a master control intern at WKPT-TV.
How did you get your first job?
The legendary teaching pioneer “Lib” Dudney gave me my “very” first broadcasting assignment as a student of 14, reading the morning announcements over the PA at John Sevier Junior High School. (She also fired me from my first broadcasting job for chronically being late. After a tearful apology from me, she rehired me and I was never late again.) Verna Ruth Abbott, D-B’s radio-TV, audio-visual teacher, later took me to interview at WKPT for my first “professional” broadcasting job.
How long did you work there?
I worked at WKPT for three years, from age 15 to D-B graduation at 18.
How much were you paid?
About $60-$80 biweekly (a dollar went farther back in the ‘60s).
Tell us a bit about the job.
I operated the on-air audio boards on the AM and FM stations, read news into a mic and played records and commercials. As an intern, I also helped play videotapes and films over the air in the TV master control room and even got to “run the board,” switching the on-air signal on Channel 19 between local programs, sponsored ads and the ABC-TV network. I had done my job when the local commercials ended with only one second left between the station identification and the network show beginning from New York.
What did you love about the job?
I didn’t really think of it as work. On one hand, I was basically a kid having fun, playing in a radio-TV sandbox. On the other hand, we were providing information and entertainment to the public and I felt that was a calling. WKPT had some great people who taught me anything I wanted to know. It was technical stuff, but it was still fun.
What did you hate about the job?
In radio, keeping the music, commercials and me running my mouth timed out so we could hit NBC Radio News on the hour, every hour was nerve-racking. Timing is everything in broadcasting, and nothing was more embarrassing than running over your allotted times.
What do you do now?
I’m retired after more than 50 years as a TV news anchor in Tri-Cities, Knoxville, and Columbus Ohio, spending the last 25 of those years as a consumer reporter and 5, 6 and 11 p.m. news anchor at the ABC station in Chattanooga. Today, I freelance-anchor for the NBC station in Chattanooga whenever I’m needed. But I genuinely love Kingsport, and I serve as vice president and historian for the Sons and Daughters of Douglass High School Alumni Association there. I also serve on the Friends of the Kingsport Library Archives Board in its job of helping to preserve the history of my wonderful hometown. Also, I’m an avid “bridge hunter,” traveling and photographing old historic steel truss and concrete arch bridges for coffee table books that I publish.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Never take myself too seriously. I still live by the song “A Natural Man” by Lou Rawls, the theme song I had chosen for my WKPT radio shifts years ago. The upbeat lyrics remind me to remember to smile at things that make me smile. Appreciate the little things that God has put in my life: people, friends, places, things, events, nature, even the obstacles. They’re all there for a reason.