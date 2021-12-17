What was your first job?
Starting at 12 years old, I worked for Miller Moving Company, a small, family-owned business. My dad and his brother were owner-operators and ran this business for more than 20 years. As the name implies, the business provided household and small commercial moving services. The company consisted of a handful of moving vans and equipment required to carefully handle furniture, appliances and other household goods. Operating out of Jefferson County, about an hour from Kingsport, this was a part-time business and provided supplemental income for our family.
How did you get your first job?
Well, it was a family affair and we were all expected to support the family business at times. All of my immediate family participated including my brother and cousins. Even my grandmother served as the receptionist and handled scheduling and logistics for almost 20 years.
How long did you work there?
I worked in our family business part-time for at least eight years. A lot of the work was during the evenings and on weekends. During the summer, I was able to work weekdays and more normal hours. When I moved to Knoxville to attend the University of Tennessee, I did not have as much time to work, but would occasionally help when families were moving around Knoxville. I also worked at Lowes Home Improvement while in college and also completed the co-operative engineering program at Newport News Shipbuilding, in Newport News, Virginia, prior to joining Eastman.
How much were you paid?
I was paid $5/hr and probably averaged 5-10 hrs/week during the school year. In the summers, I would work closer to 20 hrs/week and occasionally more. That was decent pay in 1978 for a teenager. My dad was generous early-on in the business paying my brother and me, but his real objective was teaching us to have a strong work ethic and how to provide outstanding service, critical to this business.
Tell us a bit about the job.
As most people know, moving furniture and household goods is hard work. However, with the right equipment, most furniture can be moved safely without brute force. Typical jobs included preparing the moving vans and supplies, driving to the home, carefully loading/packing the truck or trucks, driving to the new family destination and unloading. Most jobs involving a full-household would take either one long day to two days depending on the amount of furniture and driving time. Our business primarily focused on local moves, but occasionally we would move someone to another state. Most of the business was from referrals and word-of-mouth. Many families were repeat customers and many moves were loosely tied to Carson-Newman College.
What did you love about the job?
It was a unique experience with my family and a source of pride to be part of a successful small business. Moving is always a stressful time for families, and we worked hard to make that experience as stress-free as possible. It was satisfying to see how much families appreciated my dad and his brother’s commitment to protecting their belongings and delivering excellent service. The work was often hard and very hot in the summertime, but also rewarding.
What did you hate about the job?
Easy — climbing steps! Also, extreme weather conditions like heavy rain, excessive heat or freezing weather. I don’t miss that. Also, I remember working many Saturdays when my friends were off doing leisurely activities that were more fun. I did not like working on weekends or at night.
What do you do now?
I am the director of the Utilities Division at Eastman. I lead a fantastic team of Eastman men and women that provide utilities and essential services to help keep our operations running safe and reliable. Utilities at Eastman include producing steam and electricity, operating distribution systems, waste disposal and environmental services, site training, plant transportation, printing, fire maintenance and emergency services, and facilities management. It has been an honor to work at Eastman for nearly 33 years. It continues to be a great place to work … the people, the purpose, the opportunities, and job security.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
I would say, ”Brian, be more appreciative of the opportunities to work as a teenager.” Getting work experience and earning a paycheck in my early teenage years really helped me grow up and figure out what I wanted to do as an adult. It also created opportunities to interact with adults and I was given a lot of responsibility as a teenager. That work experience prepared me to get through the Mechanical Engineering program at UT and for what I do today!
Also, I am wrapping up my year of serving as the 2021 Chair of the Kingsport Chamber Foundation Board of Directors.