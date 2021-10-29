What was your first job?
Youth counselor on the Travel Team with the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church.
How did you get your first job?
I had been active in my youth group at Mafair United Methodist Church and was aware of the Travel Team. I applied and interviewed when I was a freshman at Emory & Henry College.
How long did you work there?
Summer 1988.
How much were you paid?
Approximately $1,000 for the entire summer.
Tell us a bit about the job.
There were five of us (college students) on the team (three from Emory & Henry, one from the University of Tennessee and one from Vanderbilt University). We traveled together throughout the Holston Conference working with youth groups (both junior high and senior high students) in many churches throughout all twelve districts (from Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to Radford, Virginia). We taught lessons, produced workshops and led Sunday morning worship services. My two workshops were focused on dealing with Peer Pressure (“Reeboks, Jams and Coca-Cola T-shirts”) and keeping Christ with you throughout the entire week and not just on Sundays (“Monday Morning Christian”). We also participated in Annual Conference, Junior High Assembly and Senior High Assembly weeks, and other youth events and activities.
What did you love about the job?
First and foremost, the greatest joy was watching those young kids grow in their faiths and their relationships with Christ. It was also humbling to introduce Christ to a young person’s life. In addition, it was incredibly fun meeting so many people and working with a great group of fellow college students. Leading worship services was also very moving and rewarding.
What did you hate about the job?
The summer heat and being on the road so much.
What do you do now?
Executive Director of Communications & Development for the Kingsport Chamber. In this role, I lead our organization’s fundraising efforts, media and public relations initiatives, communications/public relations strategies, membership growth/engagement programming and event planning.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Not to worry so much and put everything in God’s hands. It will all be OK. It’s important to work hard and always strive for excellence in all that you do, but it’s even more vital to lead a well-balanced life that always puts God first. This keeps everything you do in perspective and leads to true joy and happiness.