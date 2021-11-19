What was your first job?
I mowed lawns from age 12 until I was 16. My first real job was at Bristol Metals.
How did you get your first job?
My dad, who worked there, got me the job.
How long did you work there?
Nearly every summer, from high school through college, and my first year of law school.
How much were you paid?
Minimum wage
Tell us a bit about the job.
I did any odd job they asked me to do, including paint the exterior of the plant, mow the office lawn, trim the shrubbery in the parking lot and substitute for the clerks (male secretaries in the plant).
What did you love about the job?
I enjoyed the people I worked with — seeing their personalities, listening to their stories and watching their shenanigans.
What did you hate about the job?
Working inside the plant — it was hot and extremely loud.
What do you do now?
Sullivan County District Attorney General
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Padre Pio’s Maxim: “Pray, Hope and Don’t Worry”