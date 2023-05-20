Gathering in the Gap 2023 lineup

Gathering in the Gap 2023’s musical headliners include, from left, Dave Eggar, The Stillhouse Junkies and Rhonda Vincent.

 Contributed

BIG STONE GAP — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical Park celebrates its 75th anniversary May 27 with plenty of entertainment as well as commemoration of some Southwest Virginians.

The museum’s anniversary coincides with the 15th annual Gathering in the Gap Festival that Saturday, featuring Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Rhonda Vincent, Grammy nominee and cellist Dave Eggar and International Bluegrass Music Association band of the year The Stillhouse Junkies.

