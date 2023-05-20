BIG STONE GAP — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical Park celebrates its 75th anniversary May 27 with plenty of entertainment as well as commemoration of some Southwest Virginians.
The museum’s anniversary coincides with the 15th annual Gathering in the Gap Festival that Saturday, featuring Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Rhonda Vincent, Grammy nominee and cellist Dave Eggar and International Bluegrass Music Association band of the year The Stillhouse Junkies.
The museum will also honor area notables as part of the Museum’s Southwest Virginia Walk of Fame.
Gathering in the Gap is a celebration of old-time, Americana and bluegrass music found in Southwest Virginia, and the festival includes a daylong round of local, regional and national talent
Headliners
Vincent has gathered several career awards — 2017 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album, an Entertainer of the Year 2001, Song of the Year 2004, seven consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association from 2000 – 2006 and an eighth win of IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year in 2015. She was invited to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry and was inducted as a member on February 6, 2021.
Eggar has played sola and with several bands and performers in recent years, including Coldplay, Zayn Malik, Beyoncé, Bon Jovi, Evanescence, The Who, Pearl Jam, Tony Bennett, Josh Groban, Fall Out Boy, Kathleen Battle, Ray Lamontagne, Frank Ocean, Corinne Bailey Rae and many others. Eggar began playing the cello and piano at age three, performed on Broadway and with the Metropolitan Opera at age seven, and debuted at Carnegie Hall at age 15. His awards and accomplishments include accolades from Time Magazine, ASCAP, The National Endowment for the Arts, Sony Records Elevated Standards Award in classical music, the Geraldine Dodge & Leonard Bernstein Foundations, and the youngest winner in the history of the Artists International Competition at age 15.
The Stillhouse Junkies combines styles ranging from classical to West African, blues, bluegrass, and swing. Members Fred Kosak, Alissa Wolf, and Cody Tinnin trade lead vocal, songwriting, and arranging duties, and their songs run the gamut of human emotion and experience: disenchantment with the pace of modern living, confronting adversity in its many forms, mortality and aging, and story songs that imagine reality from the perspective of a member of the Lewis and Clark expedition; a small-town bartender; a lonely miner; an imperiled cattle driver.
Songwriting Contest
Ten finalists will perform their entries for judging in the Gathering in the Gap Songwriting Contest starting at 4 p.m. at the Main Stage. The contest represents the spirit and traditions of Appalachian culture, including genres rooted in that culture: Old-time, Folk, Bluegrass, Country, Gospel, Blues or Rockabilly.
The performing finalists are:
- Amy Vanator– “Your More”
- Brandon Maggard – “Rock on Momma”
- Clay Prewitt – “Hole in The Ground”
- Honeysuckle Dream – “Typical Appalachian”
- Jayme Chadwell – “Empty”
- Jeff Benedict – “The Soil of Hallowed Ground”
- Jennifer Gillenwater – “Ballad of Bessie Holland”
- Mary Munsey — “To Save A Few”
- Robin Charles— “The Heart”
- Stephen Murray— “On the Trail”
Walk of Fame
Twelve new members will be inducted in the Southwest Virginia Walk of Fame at 11 a.m. Saturday May 27. The Walk of Fame was founded to provide a showcase for the heritage of Southwest Virginia and to advance the knowledge, awareness and appreciation of great Southwest Virginians — past and present — who have made significant contributions to our state, nation and world.
This year’s inductees are: Jill Carson, Janette Carter, Leanza Cornett, Helen Ruth Henderson, Joseph Martin, Ron Short, Roy C. Smith, James E. True Sr., Billy Wagner, Van Zee, Sue Ella Kobak and Sister Beth Davies.
- Jill Carson, along with her husband Ron, founded the Appalachian African American Cultural Center in Pennington Gap, VA. She was instrumental in the efforts of the AAACC, which is dedicated to the documentation and historical preservation of the experiences of African Americans in Southwest Virginia and the wider Appalachian region. Jill was awarded the STRONGER THAN Woman of the Year by the 400-Year African American History Commission in 2023.
- Janette Carter was a talented musician and deeply involved in the preservation of Appalachian music. She and several members of the community built what we now know as the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, which attracts more than 50,000 visitors a year. Carter is a recipient of a 2005 National Heritage Fellowship awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts, which is the United States’ highest honor in the folk and traditional arts, in recognition of her lifelong advocacy for the performance and preservation of Appalachian music.
- Leanza Cornett was voted National Sweetheart in 1991 and as Miss America in 1993, she became the first Miss America to adopt AIDS awareness as her platform for her year of service. Additionally, she had a successful acting career with numerous television and stage credits.
- Helen Ruth Henderson, a Buchanan County native, was elected to the seat which her mother, Helen Timmons Henderson, once held in the Virginia House of Delegates. This made the two the first mother-daughter pair to serve in the Virginia General Assembly and, indeed, in any state legislature. Later in her career, she became executive secretary of the International Division of the Girl Scouts of the USA and at one time was appointed by the governor of Virginia to work with the National Advisory Council on Illiteracy.
- Joseph Martin rose through the ranks of the Virginia Militia to achieve the rank of Brigadier General during the American Revolutionary War and his frontier diplomacy with the Cherokee people is credited with not only averting Native American attacks on the Scotch-Irish American and English American settlers who helped win the battles of Kings Mountain and Cowpens but with also helping to keep the Native American’s position neutral and from siding with the British troops during those crucial battles. It is likely that the settlers’ success at these two battles signaled the turning of the tide of the Revolutionary War, in favor of the Americans. Martin and his men built a fort, known as Martin’s Station on the north side of Martin’s Creek in the present-day Ewing community of Lee County. Martin’s Station was one of the sites along the Wilderness Road, which saw hundreds of thousands of settlers as they traveled westward.
- Ron Short, musician, playwright, composer, and performer, is a native of Dickenson County, VA. For more than 35 years, he traveled locally, nationally, and internationally with other members of Roadside Theater, telling the stories, performing in the plays and singing the songs of his Appalachian heritage, always with the goal of teaching others to value and share their own stories. His original plays and other work from Roadside Theater have been recently published in a two-volume collection entitled Art in a Democracy for which he also served as an editor. In April of 2023, Ron won the Tennessee Songwriters Competition out of over 1,000 entries. He now lives in Duffield and enjoys playing in his band, Ron Short and the Possum Playboys.
- Roy C. Smith, a native of Big Stone Gap, has established himself as one of the finest tenors of his generation. He has performed on some of the world’s great operatic stages including the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Salzburger Festspiele, Norwegian National Opera, Royal Danish Opera and the New Israeli Opera. He has also appeared with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Orchestra del Teatro Carlo Felice, Orchestre Métropolitain du Grand Montréal and the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, to name but a few.
- James E. True, Sr. came to Big Stone Gap under the Works Progress Administration program during the Great Depression. Ultimately, he would go on to make a career as a dutiful public servant who, from 1948-1974, worked diligently to make the Southwest Virginia Museum known and enjoyed, not only by people of the local area, but those who visited from far-flung locations as well. Still today, nearly 50 years after his death, visitors continue to share fond memories of Mr. True and how he influenced their experiences at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park.
- Billy Wagner, nicknamed “Billy the Kid”, is a Tazewell County native and American former professional baseball pitcher who played 16 seasons in Major League Baseball. He pitched for the Houston Astros (1995–2003), Philadelphia Phillies (2004–2005), New York Mets (2006–2009), Boston Red Sox (2009) and Atlanta Braves (2010). Wagner is one of only six major league relief pitchers to accumulate at least 400 career saves.
Lastly, the story of Dr. Van Zee, his wife and lawyer, Sue Ella Kobak, and addiction counselor Sister Beth Davies, may be found documented in the book Dopesick by Beth Macy as well as in the television miniseries of the same name.
- Van Zee, a native of Elko, Nevada, received his medical degree from Vanderbilt University. While still a medical student, he came to Southwest Virginia to assist in a regional health fair. At that point, he was inspired to dedicate his career to providing decent health care to the people of the Central Appalachian Coalfields by becoming the primary physician at a small clinic in St. Charles. It was here that his careful observation and public outcry against the addictive qualities of OxyContin eventually resulted in Purdue Pharma’s felony convictions for misinformation and a $6 billion settlement for its role in the opioid epidemic.
- Kobak, a native of Poor Bottom, Kentucky, has been a lifelong defender of the people of Central Appalachia. An educator and lawyer, Sue, along with her husband Dr. Art Van Zee and Sister Beth Davies, has been most recently recognized for her work in revealing Purdue Pharma’s role in the opioid crisis that has devastated so many families in the Appalachian region, including Southwest Virginia.
- Davies, a member of the Congregation of Notre Dame, came to the St. Charles, VA, in 1972. She quickly became an outspoken advocate on behalf of environmental concerns, black lung treatment and benefits, and opioid addiction in the coalfields. She teamed with Dr. Art Van Zee and Sue Ella Kobak to publicly reveal the dangers of misinformation promoted by Purdue Pharma about the highly addictive nature of OxyContin when it is misused and altered by the user.
On Saturday, May 27 at 11 am, a special “Induction Ceremony” will be held on the grounds of the Southwest Virginia Museum in Big Stone Gap. The event is part of the museum’s year-long 75th Anniversary celebration and the 15th Annual “Gathering in the Gap” Music Festival. For more information, contact the museum at 276-523-1322.
The festival also features musical competitions, music jams, a children’s area, the “Gathering Place” Beer and Wine Garden, the “Stitch in Time” Quilt Show and a special 75th anniversary exhibit. Antique, food and craft vendors will also be on site.
More information and tickets can be purchased online at www.gatheringinthegap.org, by calling the park at (276) 523-1322 or be stopping by the park during regular operating hours.
