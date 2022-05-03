BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Scott Murray won the Republican Party Primary on Tuesday.
With no other candidates on the August county general election ballot, Murray has a clear path to reelection.
Murray carried early voting by more than 1,200 votes, and the election day voting trended in his favor on Tuesday evening as precinct after precinct reported in to the Sullivan County Election Commission.
The final tally: Murray, 7,081 votes (61.6%); Calvin Clifton 4,414 votes (38.4%).
During the campaign the Times News asked Murray what he hoped to accomplish if reelected.
“If re-elected, the Highway department will continue to improve paving output and road safety," Murray said. "But our infrastructure is failing and now there are new federal and state funding opportunities that we are aggressively pursuing that allow us to go beyond just resurfacing. Most recently, we saved Sullivan County taxpayers $ 250,000 dollars through a TDOT traffic signal modernization grant. Beyond this, we will continue to coordinate closely with our municipal partners, utility districts, local and regional planning agencies, as well as the Tennessee Department of Transportation."
Looking forward, Murray said, the department will continue to strive to get funding from sources other than the county property tax rate.
An example, Murray said: a current Federal Lands Access Program grant application, which, if approved will provide up to $1 million dollars to help fund replacement of three bridges, the resurfacing of four roads, and associated guard rail replacement.
All results are unofficial until certified at a later date by the Sullivan County Election Commission.