JOHNSON CITY — The man charged in an early morning bar shooting last week was arraigned Monday, and it’s likely his judicial diversion for a similar incident — which also involved a gun — in May will be yanked from him.
Jonathan Samuel Love Hall Murphy, 31, 2821 Antioch Road, appeared in Washington County General Sessions Court on Monday afternoon on one count of second-degree murder.
Murphy was arrested early Friday following the shooting inside Tipton Street Pub, 110 Tipton St.
Johnson City officers were dispatched to the bar, where they found Ryan Nicholson dead on the barroom floor. He had been shot two to three times in the face, police said.
According to court records, witnesses told police that Murphy got to the bar just a short time before the shooting and that he and Nicholson got into an argument. That’s when Murphy allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Nicholson, police said.
Murphy was serving a sentence of 11 months, 29 days on judicial diversion probation for a guilty plea he entered in June.
Those charges stem from a shooting on May 16 at Numan’s bar, also in downtown Johnson City. Police responded to a shots fired call at the bar and later arrested Murphy based on witness statements. He had a North American Arms .22-caliber handgun in his pocket when police searched him.
Another man was arrested in connection with Friday’s shooting for allegedly removing a handgun from Nicholson’s body and taking it from the scene.
Demarquise’ D. Fugh, 20, 1726 Dave Buck Road, No. 507, was arraigned Monday on one count of tampering with evidence.
Judge Robert Lincoln reduced Fugh’s bond from $75,000 to $6,000. His next court date is Nov. 1.