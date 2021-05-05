GATE CITY — A woman charged with murder after a 2020 shooting death in Nickelsville saw the charge dropped Wednesday.
Dickenson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Newberry, appointed special prosecutor in the case, said Wednesday that he filed a motion not to prosecute the second-degree murder charge against Tamara Renay Wolford, 28, of Fall Branch.
Wolford was indicted in December after she was accused of shooting 32-year-old Jared Scott Dockery on June 26 in what was reported as a residential break-in. According to court documents, Wolford was in a Nickelsville residence with her two children and her mother at the time Dockery was shot.
In Wednesday’s motion, filed in Scott County Circuit Court, Newberry stated that Dockery had been the subject of five protective orders issued between October 2019 and May 2020 barring him from contacting Wolford.
Dockery had been charged five times with violating orders, Newberry stated, and had served five days in jail for the first offense. Two of those violations happened the day of Dockery’s death, according to the motion, and he also had sent a threatening text message to Wolford sometime before the shooting.
Newberry’s motion detailed the moments up to Dockery’s death. Dockery allegedly convinced one of the children to unlock an entrance to the home before Wolford’s mother tried to block him. Wolford got a firearm and warned him to leave before he allegedly reached for kitchen knives.
After she warned Dockery to leave, the motion stated, Wolford shot him after he kept coming into the home.
Autopsy results indicated that Dockery had methamphetamine in his blood.
“The Commonwealth asserts that the totality of the circumstances in this case indicate that the defendant’s actions constituted justifiable homicide,” Newberry wrote.
Newberry had also been appointed special prosecutor in a related misdemeanor obstruction of justice charge against former Hope House of Scott County Director Elizabeth B. Robinson.
Robinson is accused of concealing a document from a Scott County Sheriff’s investigator on June 26. Newberry said that case is still scheduled for trial on June 14 but declined further comment.