NORTON — Marie Muir has outlasted four U.S. presidents and six Virginia governors in office, not to mention several Norton city council and school board members.
Muir’s three decades of public service has not come in elected office, however, but in helping voters decide who gets elected as Norton’s general registrar. This fall, she will retire after a career marked with a spectrum of changes in how citizens exercise the right to vote.
After taking over as interim registrar in November 1990, Muir was sworn into the office in 1991.
“My name just came up,” Muir said when asked how she found herself as registrar. “In 1991, Virginia was just setting up its online system, and it was nothing like it is today. It’s evolved over 30 years at the point now where Virginia is looking now to overhaul it into a new system.”
In 1990, voters had to register in-person at their local registrar’s office. Muir said citizens now have more options and convenience.
“You can go to the Department of Motor Vehicles to register, or you can register online or through other agencies,” Muir said. “Everything is moving online, and there are plenty of cross-checks to ensure proper registration.”
Since becoming registrar, Muir has watched Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama each elected for two terms, Donald Trump for one term and Joseph Biden elected less than six months ago. Her oversight of city elections for governor span George Allen to Ralph Northam.
Muir has also watched the state’s move in the late 1990s to authorize elected local school boards and Norton’s move to consolidate all its local and general elections in November.
“Working for the state of Virginia, I’m proud that the state is moving forward and making it easier and not harder for citizens to vote. With the pandemic, lots of measures have been put in place to help voters, including online registration, early voting, curbside voting and voting by mail. I think people are getting used to that.”
Muir has also depended on Deputy Registrar Anne Minor for the past 13 years to help with everything from supervising Election Day operations to getting out absentee ballots and voter registration.
“She’s been a godsend,” Muir said. “Our Election Board has also been behind us. (Board members) Mike Brown, Ethel Daniels and Lisa Powers and we all work well together.”
New volunteers still apply each year, Muir said, and voters generally find themselves moving quickly from the time they check in to the time they cast their ballot.
“One year, we did have a gentleman complain that he had to wait too long in line to vote,” Muir said. “I think he had to wait five minutes.”
While different election years have had their own unique aspects, Muir said the 2016 presidential election still stands out in memory.
“In 2016, people just came to the polls angry,” Muir said, “and it was just hard to deal with.”
Since the mid-1990s, the public can now watch election night results through the state Department of Elections website. Muir said that the state website does not lock up as often as it used to in the early years of the system, although an election of high interest can see brief slowdowns as county and city registrars across the state try to load results at the same time.
The move from traditional paper ballot voting machines to electronic touch screen and optical ballot scanners adds to the technological shift since the late 1990s, Muir said, and the systems used by Norton include a paper tabulation along with the machines’ electronic count that voters can watch as they cast their ballots.
“We’re very pleased with the equipment we have,” Muir added.
Muir said she and her staff have also taken the typical election oddities in stride, including write-in votes.
“We still get a few votes for Hoover,” Muir said of the late city resident known by many in Norton until his death several years ago. “We still get the occasional Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck or anybody-but, but really no others, not even a Superman.”
While voters may choose write-in candidates for fun or out of frustration, Muir said those votes can be time consuming in a big election since they get counted just like candidates on the ballot.
“I voted” stickers are a perk that voters look forward to after casting ballots, she said.
“In 2016, we gave out about 1,500 stickers, and some people asked for two,” Muir said. “We also put them in envelopes when we sent absentee ballots to voters. They do like their stickers.”
While planning to stay through September or October to train a replacement when hired by the city Electoral Board, Muir said she has two pieces of advice for her future successor.
“Be patient,” Muir said. “It’s very intense during an election and there’s a lot of pressure to get everything right. Sometimes that’s a good thing, and the pressure doesn’t stop right after Election Day. With 45-day early voting, it’s almost a never-ending job.”
“And breathe.”