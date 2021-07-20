The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation issued a code orange air quality alert for much of the Tri-Cities Tuesday afternoon, which will be in effect through midnight on Wednesday.
Carter, Hawkins, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties in Tennessee and Scott and Washington counties in Virginia are affected. According to a Facebook post from the department, wildfire smoke from the western U.S. is leading to elevated PM2.5, or particles less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, across the state.
The greater Nashville and Clarksville metropolitan statistical areas are also under a code orange.
"Wildfire smoke from the western US is making its way into TN and our air quality monitors are recording elevated PM2.5 concentrations as a result," the post said. "Tomorrow, plan for particles to reach levels in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range (101-150). Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected. Learn more about the AQI and monitor your local air quality at https://www.airnow.gov."
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department on Twitter said increased PM2.5 can lead to increasing likelihood of respiratory or cardiac symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease, and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and the elderly.
The department recommended that people reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion and advised them to watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. Those with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick relief medicine handy.