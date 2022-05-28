MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to promote the interim City Manager, Emily Wood, to the permanent role.
The BMA voted to offer Wood the position at its meeting on Thursday.
Wood was hired as interim city manager in February, when former City Manager Mike Housewright announced his resignation.
“I’m excited for the opportunity, and I’m happy that they trust me to fill the position,” Wood said.
Wood has acted as the city manager, CFO and financial director since Housewright’s last day on March 18.
Recently the city hired a tax clerk to handle taxes and accounts payable to provide Wood with a segregation of duties. However, she still holds her position as financial director and handles budgets and payroll.
Wood said the segregation is important because it ensures that her “hands aren’t in everything.”
Wood said she looks forward to building relationships with the board and helping the town to grow.
“I like the opportunity to work with the board; before, I didn’t have a lot of interaction with them,” Wood said. “So, it’s nice to be able to do that and build relationships with them, and then also help move the town forward.”
The board voted unanimously to hire Wood as the permanent city manager.