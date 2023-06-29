RICHMOND - July 1 may be the kickoff of many Independence Day weekend celebrations, but it is also the start date for several new laws in Virginia.
One law that affects all Virginia drivers starting Saturday is the expanded move-over safety provision when approaching emergency vehicles along the side of roads or multi-lane highways.
In addition to moving over or slowing down when approaching law enforcement and other emergency vehicles, drivers now must give the same consideration to vehicles with blinking warning flashers or marked with caution signs, road flares or torches.
Another new vehicle law effective Saturday is a prohibition on making headlights appear as blue lights on a range of motor vehicles, motorcycles and other motorized vehicles.
Starting Saturday, if your vehicle has been towed or recovered, towing or recovery operators must let you recover personal items without charge.
For the next five tax years, Virginia residents buying gun safety devices - such as a safe, gun safe, gun case, lock box, or other specifically designed device¬ – can get a $300 tax credit for the cost of the device.
Swatting – making a false incident call to law enforcement to cause an emergency response – becomes a class 1 misdemeanor on Saturday. If the call results in an emergency response, the person or persons making the call face a class six felony charge. If anyone suffers serious bodily injury or is killed because of that response, those responsible face a class 5 felony.
Synthetic hemp-based products containing delta-8 THC will get more regulation July 1 with state-mandated limits on how much of the THC chemical can be in product packages. A product package can contain more than two milligrams of delta 8 THC as long as the product has a 25:1 ratio of cannabidiol to THC.
Virginia alcoholic beverage licensees will see relaxed provisions for hiring people with felony convictions. Employment candidates can be considered if they are two years past their convictions and have completed all probation and parole terms. Written permission from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority can also be obtained after consultation with a person’s probation and parole officer.
Jury duty becomes less of a financial hardship starting Saturday, when the daily reimbursement for jurors rises from $30 to $50 a day.
Misty of Chincoteague -, the Eastern Shore pony made famous by Marguerite Henry’s 1947 novel and the movie adaptation - and her ancestors and descendants get legislative props Saturday when the Chincoteague wild pony becomes the state’s official pony.