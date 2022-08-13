WISE — The Health Wagon continues its two decades of free summer medical clinics starting Monday with the Move Mountains Medical Mission.
This year’s clinic will be on an appointment-only basis from Aug. 15-24 at the Wise County Fairgrounds in order to protect patients, staff and volunteers from COVID-19 exposure.
“(COVID-19) numbers have been going up in the region,” said Health Wagon CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson, “and we want to protect everyone involved.”
The Move Mountains Medical Mission brings medical personnel from branches of the armed forces to help provide care through the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training Program, Tyson said. Those personnel, along with civilian doctors and medical professionals from the region, will provide a range of dental and medical services including:
• Dental exams, extractions, fillings and cleanings
• Vision exams and single-lens prescription glasses
• Hearing screenings and hearing aids
• Specialist medical exams
• EKGs
• Ultrasounds
• Cancer screenings
• Chest x-rays
• Colonoscopies
• Osteopathic manipulations
• Chiropractic services
• Diabetic screenings/education/foot care
• Women’s health care, including pap smears, gynecological exams and mammograms
• Blood work
• Substance use disorder counseling, mental health and behavioral health services
• School physicals
• Medicaid enrollment help
• Pastoral care
Persons wanting to schedule services should call The Health Wagon at (276) 328-8850 as soon as possible, Tyson said, before appointments are filled.
Firearms, large backpacks, tobacco products and controlled substances are prohibited at the event.
Free transportation can be scheduled to and from the clinic through Mountain Empire Transit. Call (276) 523-7433 or (888) 877-6748 for more information
For more information on the Move Mountains Medical Mission, call (276) 328-8850 or visit thehealthwagon.org/.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.