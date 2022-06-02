MOUNT CARMEL — The town of Mount Carmel on Saturday, June 4, will host a Nerf War, which is being organized by the new Public Outreach Committee.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed the new panel at its meeting on May 26.
According to Alderman John Gibson, the committee will be responsible for coming up with ways to build and strengthen relationships with the community through events, service and philanthropy projects.
Members of the new committee are Gibson, Alderman Mindy Fleishour, Mayor Pat Stillwell, Jim Bare, Marilyn Price and Regina Perkins.
The panel’s first event will be the Nerf War that will take place at the city park in the upper baseball field.
The BMA voted to allocate a portion of the remaining funds from the Fall Festival last year to the Nerf War. While there is a total of $7,000 in the Fall Festival fund, the board allocated $2,000 for Saturday’s event.
Gibson said that city officials expect the Nerf War to cost around $670.
The town will supply 5,000 darts, but participants must bring their own Nerf gun.
The event will be split into age categories, with 13 and under playing from 2-4 p.m., while those 14 and older will play from 6-8 p.m. The event is open to all ages, including adults.
Those wishing to participate must sign up at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeEkQTv6gxeeTH39jA-FURuJlS0dPCphx3TPjUIcFy4HnffMg/viewform?fbclid=IwAR0esHpb2dmKe9h_ht8i1x-U7uLNbHVzo9TQoprQ2nXp_7QChP3GruOkEAw.