MOUNT CARMEL — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Thursday got its first look at the proposed 2021-22 budget, which is showing an $87,509 general fund surplus.
When the BMA meets in regular session later this month, however, that surplus is expected to diminish based on the number of potential spending changes discussed on Thursday by board members.
City Manager Mike Housewright told the BMA during Thursday’s workshop that the proposed general fund budget includes a 35-cent pay increase for city employees depending on their performance evaluation.
“I run a tight budget,” Housewright said. “There’s not fluff; there’s not padding here. This is based on what I’m projecting and doesn’t leave a whole lot of room for unforeseen events.”
The budget comes up for approval of the first reading at the May 27 BMA meeting.
New expenditures in proposed budget
The purchase of a new police car is budgeted at $45,000.
Another $45,000 is allocated for the fire department for new airpacks. Housewright noted that Fire Chief Jason Byington cut that expenditure in half by acquiring half the needed devices from Eastman Chemical Co.
There is $80,000 budgeted for Public Works to purchase a track hoe, trailer and attachments.
There is $145,000 budgeted for paving Poplar Street.
There is $40,000 for parks improvements. One key element of that project will be upgrading the lights, which will cost $20,00 to $25,00, leaving the rest for miscellaneous upgrades.
The position for animal control is funded part time. Full-time animal control officer Sherry Sexton was fired last week and will be replaced with a 25-hour-per-week position. The overall animal control budget is reduced from $60,000 to $39,000.
There will be a public hearing at the beginning of the May 27 BMA meeting to discuss the future of the animal control program.
The budget also includes $3,000 for an accounting software package for City Hall.
Housewright said that based on the proposed budget as presented to the BMA Thursday, Mount Carmel would end the 2021-22 fiscal year with almost $800,000 in savings.
Fixing the sewer plant with stimulus funds
Housewright reported in February that the city’s sewer treatment plant, which is well into its third decade of operation, is facing as much as $600,000 worth of repairs to address immediate deficiencies identified in a recent state inspection.
That’s not to mention long-term capital repairs estimated between $13 million and $15 million the plant will need over the next 20 years.
Housewright said the 2021-22 sewer budget stays the same, except he has added $709,000 for capital improvements. Those funds will come from Mount Carmel’s federal stimulus funding.
Houswright noted that the city will receive $1.42 million in federal stimulus funding combined this year and next year. He said his recommendation is that all federal stimulus funding be allocated toward capital improvements in the sewer department.
Another $289,000 from sewer fund retained earnings has been allocated for sewer refurbishment as well.
“That million dollars should get us out of the corner we’ve painted ourselves into with TDEC (the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation) and the state,” Housewright told the board.
Proposed new spending discussed at workshop
Alderman Mindy Fleishhour and Mayor Pat Stilwell said they’d like to include a $10,000 raise for Housewright in the budget, which was something the board discussed doing when Housewright took over both the city manager and city recorder duties.
The budget also allocates $12,000 for the Senior Center, which was the same amount allocated for the current fiscal year. The center has requested a $30,000 contribution for 2021-22, and that request is expected to be discussed at the May 27 meeting.
Alderman John Gibson said he would like to contribute $500 to the Mount Carmel Elementary School fundraiser to purchase an $8,000 automated student drop-off and pickup system.
Stilwell said she would like to make a contribution to the Mount Carmel Ruritan to assist with that organization’s children’s Christmas program and disaster relief. City Attorney John Pevy noted that the Ruritan would have to submit a request and an audit to be eligible for a city contribution.
Fleishhour said because the Block Party is canceled, she’d like to see a budget contribution to help create a fall festival.