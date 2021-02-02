MOUNT CARMEL — For the past three years, Mount Carmel has waived all building permit fees in hopes of sparking new development, but some town officials believe it had no impact.
By a single vote Thursday, the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed to let the building permit fee waiver expire and reinstate the fees. That waiver had been in place since January 2018.
Planning Commission Chairman Garrett White told the BMA Thursday that the fee waiver didn’t seem to help generate new development.
White said the Planning Commission didn’t have a quorum at its last meeting, so they weren’t able to make a recommendation. But White said his personal recommendation is to reinstate the fees.
“It’s a significant blow to our income,” White said. “As an example, the Dollar General that came in, had we not had this waiver on the fees, their building fee would have been approximately $3,000. In the last year, we’ve lost about $10,000 by having this fee waiver.”
Alderman Jim Gilliam made a motion to extend the fee waiver.
“I don’t have a problem about the town making money, but the taxpayers already pay enough,” Gilliam said. “They shouldn’t be double hit again. People that come in from outside, you can put the building permits on them. Let them pay for them. But we don’t need to tax our citizens.”
City Attorney John Pevy said it’s not legal to charge a building permit fee to non-local residents but not local residents.
City Manager Mike Housewright noted that when the fees are waived, it is the local taxpayers who cover the cost of the inspections.
“The salary of (building inspector) Mr. Pishner has to be born by something,” Housewright said. “The reason that you have building permit fees is so that these fees pay for the services being provided.”
Alderman Steven McLain suggested that the new developments that would have generated that $10,000 in fee revenue, including the new Dollar General, might not have come if the fees were in place.
Housewright said he doesn’t believe the fee waiver was a factor in those developments.
“I think this is actually our third year (of a fee waiver),” Housewright said. “Comparing last year’s to this year’s, there’s absolutely no variation to previous years. There’s no variations to number of new residences built since we waived this and before. Kingsport did this for one year as well, and my understanding is they saw the same outcome.”
Gilliam’s motion to reinstate the fee waiver was defeated 4-3 with McLain, Gilliam and Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk in favor.