By JEFF BOBO
MOUNT CARMEL — Police believe the driver of a vehicle that fled a traffic stop early Wednesday morning was accidentally shot in the hand by one of his two passengers, possibly during a high speed pursuit or the ensuing crash.
As of Wednesday, the driver was hospitalized recovering from crash injuries and the gunshot wound.
One of the passengers, Austin James Andrews, 21, of Midway, was in the Hawkins County Jail on multiple charges, and the second passenger was hospitalized recovering from injuries sustained during the crash.
The names of the two hospitalized suspects weren’t available, but Mount Carmel Police Department Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. said all three were from Greene County and were highly intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Around 12:17 a.m. Wednesday, MCPD Officer Brad Whitson was patrolling Highway 11-W when he heard gunshots ring out from the area of Dover Avenue.
Lunsford told the Times News that Whitson went to the area of the railroad crossing on Dover Avenue, where he observed a suspicious vehicle.
Although the incident remains under investigation, and the suspects didn’t offer any explanation, police believe that Whitson heard them shooting at unknown targets in the vicinity of the railroad tracks.
Whitson followed the suspect vehicle to the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Main Street, where he attempted a traffic stop.
Lunsford said the vehicle then accelerated and fled toward Church Hill, where it wrecked on Old Stage Road, damaging a residential fence and then striking a utility pole.
The collision caused the vehicle to catch fire, which Whitson put out with a fire extinguisher that was in his patrol car, Lunsford said.
During this time, three males fled on foot. Lunsford said the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and Church Hill Police Department responded to the scene and assisted in apprehending the three suspects.
The driver was arrested at the KenJo Market in Church Hill. Lunsford said the driver was so intoxicated, it was only after he was placed in custody that he realized he’d been shot in the hand.
“We don’t know where or how, but at some point the driver of the vehicle got shot in the hand, we believe from the backseat from one of the passengers who had the gun in his hand,” Lunsford said. “He didn’t shoot him on purpose. We can only assume that during the pursuit, or possibly in the crash, he had his finger on the trigger and it fired.”
Lunsford added, “He accidentally discharged a round, and it went through the driver’s hand and out the windshield. Everybody in the vehicle was extremely intoxicated. Nobody in the car wanted to admit to the gunplay.”
The handgun was recovered, as well as the one spent shell casing in the backseat. Lunsford said there was also quite a bit of blood in the driver’s area.
“He didn’t even know he was shot or that his hand was that bad,” Lunsford said.
“That’s how drunk he was. He didn’t know it was that bad, and then when we uncuffed him and he saw his hand, he wanted to vomit. Nobody else knew he was shot. I don’t think anyone in the car even knew the gun went off. That’s how drunk they all were.”
Andrews was charged with possession of a gun by an intoxicated person, evading arrest by foot, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and public intoxication.
The driver and the second passenger have charges pending.