By TESSA WORLEY
MOUNT CARMEL — The town of Mount Carmel has made improvements to its finances in the last few years and is preparing to update its sewer system this year.
City Manager Mike Housewright said that Mount Carmel has around $6.6 million in its general fund balance.
“Finances are good,” he noted.
The town is also looking to complete a capital improvement project for the sewer system for about $1.8 million that will be paid entirely by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Housewright said the city is updating the sewer system so that it will be in compliance with the current regulations and to be prepared for regulations that could be added in the future.
The town also added a disc golf course at the local park and is looking at the possibility of converting an old tennis court into a pickleball court.
Also, at its February meeting, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen picked Chief Financial Officer Emily Wood to be the town’s first female city manager in response to Housewright’s announcement that he is resigning effective March 18.
Two new businesses opened last year in the town: a dollar store and a tire store called Avenue Tire.
The town also held its first fall festival in Oct. 2021 and plans to hold another one this year.