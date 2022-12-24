MOUNT CARMEL — A 10-month-old girl with a rare disease who has been a patient at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt since Oct. 13 is finally back home.
Quinnlee Mae Shriner returned to Mount Carmel late Wednesday.
Quinnlee was diagnosed at Monroe Carell with SMARD, or spinal muscular atrophy with respiratory distress, a genetic mutation in the spinal cord that affects the muscles involved in breathing.
SMARD is extremely rare and is usually fatal in children.
Because of her condition, Quinnlee requires a Cuirass machine, which is like a modern-day iron lung.
However, Tennessee law prevented the family from buying one of the machines because they are manufactured in Buffalo, New York.
For the past month, Quinnlee’s parents, Scott Shriner and Diamond Bowery, have been fighting the state of Tennessee to acquire a Cuirass machine.
“It has been a roller-coaster ride,” Bowery said. “At first they mentioned weaning her off the Cuirass machine, but I did my research and found out they make a home version. Monroe Carell didn’t even know that was an option, but this was what she needed. I just didn’t think we would have to jump through this many hoops to get a piece of medical equipment. I work in health care so I order medical equipment all the time.”
On Dec. 15, the state Health Facilities Commission Board voted unanimously to grant the company a license, which required the manufacturer to establish a Tennessee office within 30 days.
The Shriner family was unsure how this would impact them getting the machine, but on Tuesday, they were notified that Quinnlee was finally coming home.
“It still doesn’t feel real,” Bowery said. “It’s been exciting, but also scary and anxious at the same time.”
One person who helped was District 3 state Rep. Scotty Campbell.
“I’m thankful we were able to help get this equipment home for Christmas,” Campbell said. “This was a unique situation, and I’m glad that the application was ultimately approved. Sometimes state policy is not one size fits all. I firmly believe we need to get rid of red tape when possible.”
The Shriner family is excited to spend Quinnlee’s first Christmas at home together as a family.
“It feels good coming home from work and being greeted by my smiling daughter,” Shriner said. “Having her home feels amazing.”
After the holidays, Shriner and Bowery plan to work with District 9 state Rep. Gary Hicks to develop a law so other families don’t have to go through a similar struggle when trying to get medical equipment.
