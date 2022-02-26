MOUNT CARMEL — City Manager Mike Housewright announced his resignation at Thursday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
His last day will be March 18.
“It has been a pleasure to serve you,” Housewright said.
Mayor Pat Stillwell recommended that the BMA make Chief Financial Officer Emily Wood the interim city manager and city recorder.
Housewright agreed with the recommendation and pointed out that with the many challenges Mount Carmel will face in the coming months, it will need a city manager right away.
Those challenges include budgets and bidding for the $1.7 million sewer project.
“I already know that there’s been phone calls swapped around talking about the need to open up an immediate search for the city manager,” Housewright said. “That is not the standard in situations like this. You have someone who can step into the interim, and I recommend you utilize that.”
Alderman John Gibson agreed, saying the BMA shouldn’t use city funds to search for a new manager immediately.
“I think that the biggest thing that we have to do as a board is make that commitment that we’re going to support the city manager form of government and work within it [and] continue to try to keep what we have started already with the sewer project and with the other projects we’ve got going on,” Gibson said.
Housewright also noted that his tenure as city manager has been fraught with uncertainty.
“I don’t think that it’s surprising to know that for the four and a half years now that I’ve worked here that I’ve lived a life where I could anticipate being fired at any time,” Housewright said.
He added that if Wood is to be successful, “then she doesn’t need to be subject to board politics.”
Wood holds two degrees from the University of Tennessee: a bachelor’s of science and a master’s degree in public administration.
“I brought her in to give you all the opportunity should I be fired, or should I accept something else,” Housewright said. “She could step in and do that, and she has the capacity, the skillset and the education.”
The board voted to hire Wood as an interim with an approximately $66,000 salary plus a 10% severance package and an employment contract without an evaluation clause.
The motion passed 4-2 with Aldermen Jim Gilliam and Steven McLain voting no and Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk abstaining.
Both McLain and Gilliam have raised the prospect of firing Housewright or eliminating his position.
Members of the BMA thanked Housewright for his service at the conclusion of the meeting.
Wood will maintain her position as CFO while serving as interim city manager and city recorder.