MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the town's 2022-23 budget, which includes a 5% raise for all full-time employees, at its Thursday meeting.
During a budget workshop earlier this month, the BMA discussed several options for employee raises.
“After some discussion with our city manager and looking at the wages, we looked at increasing the employee wages by 50 cents per full-time employee,” Gibson said Thursday. “[After] looking at what some of the other cities and municipalities are doing, I would like to see us bump that up to 5% instead of 50 cents because employee retention is going to be important. [This would also help with] getting our employees a little closer to the cost-of-living increase for the year.”
According to City Manager Emily Wood, the increase would cost the town between $15,000 and $17,000.
According to the budget, projected revenue totals $2,974,510 while projected expenditures are $2,917,735.
That would leave the town with a surplus of $56,775.
Wood said that the raise was doable with the town’s excess of funds and that Mount Carmel would “still have a balanced budget with a lot of wiggle room.”
“We will still be able to do everything, and it’s not gonna hurt,” Wood said. “It’ll be a good thing, and it will help us retain some employees and get people up to where they need to be with inflation.”
The BMA unanimously approved the budget.