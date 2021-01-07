MOUNT CARMEL — City Attorney John Pevy advised Mount Carmel leaders last month to take no action on a Main Street commercial property that was the subject of a lawsuit that was recently decided in the town's favor.
The property manager, Lisa Lesley, stated on social media earlier this week, however, "More to come on this matter because I'm not finished. See you at the next meeting.”
During the Dec. 17 BMA meeting, Lesley, who is properties manager for owner Jim Griffith, told the BMA they need a retaining wall beside a building at 414 W. Main St. inspected and approved by the town because there are two businesses looking to move into the building: a discount grocery store and a “sit-down restaurant.”
Mount Carmel was recently dismissed from a civil lawsuit filed by Griffith regarding that building and the adjacent retaining wall, which was deemed to be unsafe by building inspector Vince Pishner, who filed a stop-work order.
Pevy told the BMA any official action take by the board on the property could open the town up to another lawsuit which, in all likelihood, wouldn't be defended by the town's insurance provider for a second go-around.
“I have a federal, qualified inspector that has laid out everything about the wall, and how the steel that's holding the wall up is 50% over what is needed to make that wall safe," Lesley told the BMA. "For some reason the building inspector doesn't want to talk about it. That's two businesses for this town, and millions of dollars that can be brought into this community. Tons of jobs.”
Lesley added, “I need everything approved so we can move forward.”
Alderman Jim Gilliam told the board it needs to “work on it and get it done” so that those businesses can begin operating in town.
Pevy told the BMA that issuing a certificate of occupancy for that building is inviting potential liability.
“We've had two engineers inspect that wall,” Pevy said. “They've both said its dangerous.”
Pevy added, “The town has put a stop-work order in, defended a lawsuit successfully — and then goes back and issues a certificate of occupancy, and the wall falls in, the town is in for a lot more than $2 million."
Gilliam: "Did they reinforce that wall with steel?”
Pevy: “It doesn't matter. According to the engineer, the problem is the wall construction in general. It's not built up to specifications and won't support the load of that bank. … The wall abuts the railroad and there's not space to dig it back.”
Lesley told the BMA that the building will be demolished, after which the wall will be repaired.
“But I can't get Vince Pishner to talk to the qualified engineer who works for the federal government," Lesley said. "No one will touch it. No one wants anything to do with it.”
City Manager Mike Housewright said a demolition permit to tear down the existing building has been issued for more than a year.
Housewright told the BMA that if Griffith makes the necessary corrections to the wall and the existing building, there should be no problem in getting the new structures inspected and certified by Pishner in the future.
“The property, as it sits right now, there's nothing for us to do,” Housewright said. “We can't take action to certify the wall. Nothing has changed. ... We have been named in a lawsuit. The lawsuit was ultimately dismissed. During that time nothing has changed.”
Housewright added, “The only thing that changed is a judge has determined that we do not bear liability here. If we do take action, we could very easily create that liability.”
In a Monday social media posting, Lesley stated, “Needs to be noted that Pishner is the one that told Jim Griffith how to build that wall. Also when Pevy said it wasn't up to specifications he needed to add that it's not up to specifications because our town's building inspector was the one that told Jim how to build that wall and that the wall was leaning before he let the building go up in front of that wall that was not built to specifications."