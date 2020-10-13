CHURCH HILL — A Hawkins County man who was reportedly found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle early Sunday morning at the Ken Jo Market in Church Hill was allegedly found in possession of a loaded pistol, meth, pot and pills.
Around 2:25 a.m. Sunday, Church Hill Police Department Officer Kathryn Metcalf responded to a report that a man had been passed out in a maroon Honda pickup at the Ken Jo Market gas pumps on Silver Lake Road for about 45 minutes.
Metcalf stated in her report that when she arrived on the scene she found Tommy Lee Ramsey, 43, 531 Linville St., Church Hill, in the driver’s seat of the truck with the engine running.
“I made contact with the male and identified him as Tommy Lee Ramsey Jr., who appeared to be intoxicated and had slurred speech and glassy, bloodshot eyes and appeared very lethargic,” Metcalf said. “Mr. Ramsey advised that he was resting and talking to his daughter on the phone. I smelled a strong odor of what I believed to be marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked Mr. Ramsey if he had any narcotics in the vehicle or on his person. Mr. Ramsey then opened his cigarette box which contained marijuana weighing approximately 1.2 grams.”
Ramsey then reportedly consented to a search and stepped out of the vehicle, at which time Metcalf observed a holstered .380 semi-automatic Ruger holstered on his left side that was found to be loaded.
Ramsey stated that he doesn’t have a handgun carry permit.
During her search, Metcalf allegedly located a small bag containing approximately 1.6 grams of a white powdery substance believed to meth, five round pink pills believed to be Oxycodone, one oval white pill believed to be Alprazolam and one unknown red pill in a clear container that Ramsey advised came from the gas station.
Ramsey was also allegedly found in possession of several items of drug paraphernalia, including three metal straws containing residue, two lighters, two knives and two glass pipes.
“Mr. Ramsey admitted to taking prescription narcotics a few hours prior but did not have a prescription for the pills located on his person,” Metcalf said.
Ramsey was charged with public intoxication, meth possession, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of Schedule II narcotics, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun while intoxicated.
He was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment in Sessions Court on Wednesday morning.