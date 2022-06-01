CHURCH HILL — The mother of an eighth-grader at Church Hill Middle School has filed a federal lawsuit against the Hawkins County Board of Education, claiming he was “regularly subjected to a pervasive, racially-hostile school environment.”
The student’s mother, Erika Qualls, is seeking an injunction against the school to prevent future abuse and $2,500,000 in damages. The lawsuit also states that she is seeking reimbursement of her legal fees.
The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville, describes the details of what were alleged to be racially motivated attacks. According to the suit, three of the attacks were videoed and posted online by students.
“As alleged herein, (Qualls’ son) was regularly subjected to a pervasive, racially-hostile school environment in which he was repeatedly referred to by the ‘N-word’; subjected to a barrage of other racial epithets, such as ‘monkey’; shown hate-based depictions of a KKK member holding a torch and noose; taunted as the brunt of a ‘slave auction’; chased and ridiculed with a stuffed monkey; and shown depictions of African-American caricatures being stabbed and shot,” the lawsuit states.
In the lawsuit, Qualls states she informed both CHMS administrators and Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson of the abuse, and they ignored and downplayed her complaints.
“(Qualls) alleges that Hawkins County Board of Education officials knowingly tolerated, condoned, and were deliberately indifferent to the pattern of racial harassment suffered by (Qualls’ son), thereby depriving him of equal access to educational opportunity and resulting in severe emotional injury,” the lawsuit states.
Hixson denied all claims made in the lawsuit and said the school system would prove its innocence in court.
“We vehemently deny that our school system tolerates racial discrimination or harassment of any kind,” Hixson said. “When such allegations are brought to our attention regarding student conduct, we take steps to investigate the same and to discipline those found responsible. Hawkins County Schools and the many educators who work within our school system strive to create an environment where all students — regardless of their race — feel safe and welcome. And we will defend ourselves in court against any claims to the contrary.”
According to the lawsuit, Qualls’ son is one of fewer than five black students in a student population of approximately 400.
ALLEGED abuse
The lawsuit states that the first act of abuse occurred on Sept. 8, 2021, when a white student, came into Qualls’ son’s classroom, shoved him and yelled, “Fight me, you (expletive) monkey!” He did not respond.
Later the same day, the same student yelled a racial epithet at Qualls’ son in earshot of school faculty. No discipline was taken against the student. Then, while on his way to football practice, the same student yelled a racial slur, and when Qualls’ son turned around, the student slapped him in the face, according to the lawsuit.
Qualls’ son began to defend himself, and a teacher broke up the fight. The white student was allowed to get on the school bus while Qualls’ son was taken to the office, the lawsuit states.
While in the office, Qualls was not allowed to join her son for some unknown period of time. The assistant principal then attempted to shift blame onto Qualls’ son, according to the lawsuit.
“Assistant Principal Natasha Bice demanded that (Qualls’ son) tell her what he said to the white student that (caused) the assault, and why (Qualls’ son) didn’t just not walk away,” the lawsuit states. “In what appeared as a transparent effort to shift the blame, she also demanded to know what names (Qualls’ son) called the white student to prompt him to use the “N-word” or to cause him to come into his classroom, shove (Qualls’ son) and call him racial names.”
On Sept. 9, Bice called for a meeting with Qualls and her husband.
According to the lawsuit, Bice stated that after being called a racial slur, Qualls’ son called the other student a special needs slur.
The lawsuit states that Qualls’ son received disciplinary action, but the other student received no reprimand.
Qualls attempted to contact CHMS Principal Scott Jones regarding the incident, and the lawsuit states that she did not receive a return call until she threatened legal action against the student.
Jones claimed to have video evidence against Qualls’ son, but when Qualls tried to obtain it, Hawkins County School System attorney Chris McCarty denied her request.
According to the lawsuit, the racial attacks continued to take place over the next few months. On March 1, 2022, Qualls’ son received a drawing depicting a KKK member holding a torch and a noose, standing over “Monkey Island.”
The drawing was passed around the cafeteria before it reached Qualls’ son. The lawsuit states that several students laughed and mocked it.
Qualls’ son had a meeting with CHMS officials the following day.
“At the conclusion of the interview, Bice apologized to (Qualls’ son), simply stating that it should never have happened,” the lawsuit states.
According to the lawsuit, on March 7, 2022, Qualls shared her concerns with Hixson.
Then on March 8, five white students confronted Qualls’ son in the boys restroom and videoed another student chasing him with a stuffed monkey. The video was later posted on Snapchat with the caption “Monkey chasing Monkey!”
According to the lawsuit, Hixson told Qualls that the school was conducting a full investigation but stated that the student responsible was not interviewed until May 6.
On March 14, another white student allegedly began promoting the “Monkey of the Month Campaign.”
On the following day, the white boy entered the boys restroom and held a faux slave auction in the presence of other students, according to the lawsuit. He acted as the auctioneer during the event selling Qualls’ son to the highest bidder.
“By March 28, 2022, Ms. Qualls had reported to administrators six (6) racially motivated incidents in twelve (12) school days,” the lawsuit states.
On April 8, Qualls had a meeting with Hixson, Jones, Bice, McCarty and School Administrator Thomas Floyd to review footage from the September incidents.
“During this meeting, Hixson stated that the school administration was ‘not going to focus on past incidents but work hard to make sure they didn’t have any more racially motivated incidents,’ ” the lawsuit stated. “He also blamed the COVID-19 epidemic for the outbreak of racial hatred among the students, whom he said spent so much time at home during the pandemic.”
During a meeting on April 20, according to the lawsuit, Jones denied knowledge of the “Monkey of the Month Campaign” and the slave auction, but Hixson had previously told Qualls it was being investigated. Jones said he could not punish the white student for the incident with the stuffed animal because “he was in a federally protected class.”
On May 12, Qualls reported an incident to Bice about a photo that was being circulated around the school.
The photo depicted three students holding inflated vinyl gloves, which had been drawn on and named “Shaundale, Quandale and Quandale Jr.”
The students shot and stabbed the balloons in an Instagram video while speaking in “racial-sounding phonics.”
According to the lawsuit, on May 16, a white student gave Qualls’ son the clothing tag on his shirt that read “100% cotton.”
“The student then stated to (Qualls’ son): ‘Thanks, for picking my shirt this morning, (racial slur),’ ” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit also included the BOE policies about student discrimination and harassment, which included a policy requiring the principal to investigate and resolve racial complaints in addition to informing the victim about counseling and support services.
In conclusion, the lawsuit states that the school system acted with “deliberate indifference” to Qualls’ reports of racially motivated bullying at CHMS.
The lawsuit states that the case will be heard before a jury of six people, but a court date has not been set.