GATE CITY – With one special election in Scott County still open for candidate filing, slates for state legislation and local offices are set for November’s election in Wise, Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton.
General Assembly
Current 40th District state Sen. Todd Pillion and 1st District House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore are unopposed on November’s ballot. Their respective districts will change numbers when they return to office in January 2024. The 40th Senate District becomes the 6th, and the First House District becomes the 45th.
Scott County
According to Scott County election officials, no candidates had filed as of Friday for the Gate City Prospective candidates have until Aug. 18 to file candidacy papers and petition signatures.
Three incumbent Scott County Republican constitutional officers are unopposed in November: Circuit Court Clerk Mark A. “Bo” Taylor, Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle B. Kilgore and Sheriff Jeff Edds. Republican Tammy Tiller is running unopposed for Commissioner of Revenue, and incumbent Democratic Treasurer Mitzi Johnson Owens is running against Republican challenger Kevin P. Helms.
In the Scott County Board of Supervisors election, incumbent Supervisor-at-large Stefania Addington, District 1 incumbent Darrell Jeter and District 4 incumbent Michael Brickey will be unopposed on the November ballot.
Board of Supervisors candidates are not identified by party affiliation on ballots. Newcomer Michelle Lane Glover is unopposed after defeating incumbent Marshall Tipton for the Republican nomination for the District 2 seat. Republican Garland Jack Compton and independent Eddie Keen are running for the District 3 seat being vacated by Jeremy Herron.
District 5 supervisor candidate Danny Casteel is unopposed to succeed outgoing Supervisor Danny Mann. Two newcomers – Republican Richard Chapman, Jr. and independent Chris Maness – are seeking the District 6 seat being vacated by Selma Hood.
The Scott County School Board race will see four unopposed incumbents: District 1’s David Templeton, District 2’s Steve Sallee, Jr., District 4’s William “Bill” Houseright and District 6 member Robin Hood. District 3 board member Linda Gillenwater faces challenger Daniel (Dent) Meade, and District 5 member Gail McConnell will run against Patricia (Tricia) Edwards.
Three incumbents are unopposed for the county Soil and Water board – Danny Meade, Billy Hash and James (Pete) Odle.
Wise County
Republican Circuit Court Clerk candidate Dezerah Hall faces independent challenger Tim Collins in November. Four other incumbent officers are unopposed: Republican Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall, Republican Sheriff Grant Kilgore, Democratic Commissioner of Revenue Doug Mullins, Jr. and Republican Treasurer Delores W. Smith.
On the Wise County Board of Supervisors November ballot, District 1 incumbent Fred Luntsford faces Jarrad Addison. Incumbent District 1’s Steve Bates and District 3’s J.H. Rivers, Jr. are unopposed. District 4 candidate Rusty Peters, Jr. is unopposed to fill the seat being vacated by incumbent James Lawson.
For the county School Board ballot, District 1 incumbent Martha Jett and District 4 incumbent Larry Greear are unopposed. Incumbent District 3 member Vickie Williams faces challenger Ruthie Buckles, and newcomer Sandra Adkins is running unopposed for the District 2 seat being vacated by incumbent John Graham.
Two Soil and Water Conservation District seats are on the county ballot, but only incumbent Danny Cantrell filed candidacy papers.
Big Stone Gap
Four people are running for three seats on Big Stone Gap’s Town Council: challenger Leonard Bowen and incumbents Gary Johnson, Robert Bloomer and Tyler Hughes.
St. Paul
Mayor Ken Holbrook is unopposed. Three candidates are running for three open Town Council seats: Harry Kelly, Jeffrey Langley and William “Bob” Salyers.
Norton
City voters will cast ballots for three offices shared with Wise County: Circuit Court Clerk, Commonwealth’s Attorney and Sheriff.
Lee County
All five incumbent constitutional officers are running unopposed on November’s ballot:
- Republicans: Circuit Court Clerk L. Rene Lamey, Sheriff Gary B. Parsons, Commissioner of Revenue Christopher R. Jones and Treasurer Nathan P. Cope
- Democrat: Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin
On the Board of Supervisors ballot, Michael P. Kidwell is leaving his District 1 School Board seat to run against Democratic challenger Carl Bailey for the for the District 1 Supervisors seat being vacated by Robert Smith. Republican Roger K. Waddell is running for the District 2 seat with incumbent Sidney Kolb’s term expiring this year. Republican Brian D. Shoemaker is running to succeed departing District 3 incumbent Larry Mosely.
Republican Scottie M. Short and independent Joshua Neil Flanary are running to succeed District 4 incumbent David Jessee, who is not running. District 5 Republican incumbent D.D. Leonard is unopposed.
For the Lee County School Board ballot, Timothy C. Varnadore II is unopposed to fill Michael Kidwell’s District 1 seat. The remaining four incumbents – District 2 Rob Hines, District 3 Nancy Garrett, District 4 Very Ely and District 5 Garry L. Williams – are unopposed.
Three incumbents are on the ballot for three Soil and Water Conservation District seats: Roger B. Elkins, Michael W. Hobbs and Gary Martin.