Michael Lee Snyder

Michael Lee Snyder. 46, originally from Morristown, TN

An investigation by agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in a Morristown man being arrested in North Carolina on charges of aggravated assault in regards to a May 2020 officer-involved shooting that took place in Hawkins County.

According to a TBI press release, agents began to investigate the shooting following a request from 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong.

The release said the May 24 incident began when deputies with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle on North VFW Road in Bulls Gap.

Along with the assistance of a K9 team from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located the driver, Michael Lee Snyder, 46, in a tree. It was also determined that Snyder had an outstanding warrant out of Hamblen County for failure to appear.

During the incident, Snyder allegedly pointed a gun at the deputies, and they fired at him. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

On June 1, a Hawkins County grand jury returned indictments charging Snyder with two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested this weekend in Cherokee, North Carolina, and is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.

