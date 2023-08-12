BIG STONE GAP - The ATCB Alumni Association is more than an acronym for the 60-plus people who gathered in Wise County over the weekend to revisit their days in segregated schools.
ATCB stands for Appalachia Training Center, Central High School and Bland School. Those schools represented the black community’s access to public education in Wise County for three decades until desegregation in 1965.
Association President Pauline Adams said those schools also represent a quarter-century of devotion to quality education and professional success despite racial separation.
The Appalachian Training Center developed as a black public school by 1940 to help combine what had been church-housed one-room schools, according to the association’s 2023 Journal. By 1940, the Center got a new name – Central High School – to represent its status as a public school.
Black elementary school students were already attending Bland Elementary School in the Appalachia-Big Stone Gap area when county school officials realized in the 1950s that Central High – not today’s Central High - was not adequate in space or facilities. That led to the opening of James A. Bland High School in Big Stone Gap in 1954.
Bland became the alma mater for students not only in Wise County but for Norton and Lee County too.
Adams and association financial Secretary Jean Fields Jiggetts agreed that Charles H. Shorter, who was principal of the black schools, helped ensure that their students got as good an education – if not better – as white students in the county.
“We knew for a fact we had the best teachers because (Shorter) hand-picked every teacher,” said Adams. “He was a very brilliant man. “
Jiggetts said she and Adams each benefited from Shorter’s attention to teaching and course quality when they went to Richmond after graduation in the 1960s and got jobs in two law firms that remain major names in the Virginia legal community, Hunter Williams and McGuire Woods.
“I was only on of three black secretaries at Hunter Williams,” Jiggetts said, “because I could take shorthand and type. They didn’t use Dictaphones there. They wanted secretaries who could take notes and dictation on the spot.”
Melvin McWilliams, now about to retire from his legal career in Michigan, attended Bland High until his family moved to Cincinnati when he was in eighth grade. He also credited Shorter with insisting that students be taught to be well-spoken as well as proficient in academics. As a Knoxville College alumnus, Shorter also helped many ATCB alumni on a college pathway,” McWilliams added.
McWilliams still quotes philosopher George Santayana when stressing the need to continue ATCB’s legacy.
“He said that we who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” McWilliams said.
“A lot of lawyers, ministers and distinguished professionals came out of here,” Adams said.
The physical legacy of ATCB remains with a marker in Appalachia after Central High School was torn down years ago. Macedonia Baptist Church – one of the churches holding one-room school – remains active. Bland High School – renamed Carnes Middle School after desegregation – serves as Big Stone Gap’s town offices and a recreation gym for the community.
Association Executive Vice President Maurice Gover attended Bland Elementary School and ended 11th grade when integration brought him and others to Powell Valley High School in 1965. He and Adams said the alumni association is seeing membership decline as its members age.
“We’ve had 26 biennial reunions,” said Adams, “and that’s 52 years. When we had our first reunion, my son was in diapers.”
The association is looking to pass on its legacy with endowed scholarships at UVA Wise and Mountain Empire Community College, Adams said.
Peggy Ann Griffin, named Friday by the Association as its 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, completed eighth grade at Central before attending Bland High and graduating in 1957. Her college and postgraduate career led to her writing several books on Appalachian culture, civil rights and peace education.
With her business, Global Outlook Education Services, Griffin continues advocating for social justice. She said being an ATCB alumna has helped shape her outlook and her hope for society. While she had many white friends, entering Bland put a shutter on that part of daily life.
“The first day of school at Bland, I didn’t see any of my friends,” Griffin recalled. “I talked with another student later that day and then I understood. Things aren’t what they used to be. I believe younger people are coming along, and I see them going to school, being responsible and getting involved in politics.”
“This is not a class reunion,” Griffin said of the weekend. “It’s a school reunion.”