BIG STONE GAP - The ATCB Alumni Association is more than an acronym for the 60-plus people who gathered in Wise County over the weekend to revisit their days in segregated schools.

ATCB stands for Appalachia Training Center, Central High School and Bland School. Those schools represented the black community’s access to public education in Wise County for three decades until desegregation in 1965.

