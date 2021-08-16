WISE — While older Americans may have thought back to the fall of Saigon when they watched the weekend news in Afghanistan, one area historian says the scenes from go back two centuries.
“It’s not surprising,” Donald Leach, a professor at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, said of the rapid fall of every Afghan city and American military moves to secure Kabul airport for the evacuation.
“The rapid collapse shows that we can’t do state-building in Afghanistan or in other countries,” Leach said of the two-decade American military effort. “We tried in Vietnam and failed there too.”
Great Britain, Imperial and Soviet Russia and the U.S. have made the most recent attempts to conquer and shape Afghanistan over two centuries, Leach said. While those countries have had different experiences in how they entered the west Asian country, they all faced two common features — a country divided by mountains, and a tribal society that managed to resist and exhaust empires as far back as that of Alexander the Great.
Early empires, when they managed to take over Afghanistan, typically took over, collected taxes and left Afghanis alone, Leach said. With the first British incursion in the last 1830s, that changed.
“The British, the Russians and the Ameri- cans tried to reshape the society,” Leach said. “State-building is a modern phenomenon that has created more failure and suffering than success. We were trying to make them something they weren’t.”
In recent weeks, Leach said, the surrender of every major Afghan city came not after large battles but negotiations between the defenders and the Taliban.
“The administration, if any blame is to be placed on them, will have to answer why they accelerated the evacuation timeline without taking care of Afghanis who cooperated with us,” said Leach.