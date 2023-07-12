Broadband expansion - LENOWISCO and state officials at Duffield ceremony

Virginia Housing and Community Development Broadband Director Tamarah Holmes, center, joined LENOWISCO Planning District and local government officials and House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore Wednesday in a symbolic ribbon cutting for broadband expansion in far Southwest Virginia.

 Mike Still - Six Rivers Media

DUFFIELD — Officials from the LENOWISCO Planning District and area governments cut a virtual ribbon on the next phase of high-speed broadband expansion in far Southwest Virginia.

The third and latest round of Virginia Telecommunications Initiative funding — $22.8 million in state grants and a 20% local government match — will help complete what has been a four-year program of broadband internet last-mile connections, LENOWISCO Executive director Duane Miller told officials at Wednesday’s ceremony.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you