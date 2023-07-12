Virginia Housing and Community Development Broadband Director Tamarah Holmes, center, joined LENOWISCO Planning District and local government officials and House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore Wednesday in a symbolic ribbon cutting for broadband expansion in far Southwest Virginia.
DUFFIELD — Officials from the LENOWISCO Planning District and area governments cut a virtual ribbon on the next phase of high-speed broadband expansion in far Southwest Virginia.
The third and latest round of Virginia Telecommunications Initiative funding — $22.8 million in state grants and a 20% local government match — will help complete what has been a four-year program of broadband internet last-mile connections, LENOWISCO Executive director Duane Miller told officials at Wednesday’s ceremony.
LENOWISCO has worked with Scott County Telephone and Powell Valley Electric Cooperative to extend SCT’s network to several residences and businesses in the past three years using $2 million from two rounds of VATI funds in 2020 and 2021.
For 2022, the VATI share jumped to $22.8 million. Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore joined Miller, SCT CEO Bill Franklin and Virginia Housing and Community Development Broadband Office director Tamarah Holmes to announce the next stage.
“It’s very important to our communities and very important to our citizens to be sure that they have access to broadband, Kilgore said before announcing that the latest VATI funding will allow about 97% coverage of all homes, businesses and community anchor sites that lacked broadband coverage.
Kilgore said the funding will bring service to:
• 4,162 homes and businesses In Lee County,
• 5,902 homes and businesses in Wise County,
• 118 homes and businesses in Scott County
SCT had already started cable and internet service expansion in Scott County about 20 years ago when Virginia law expanded internet business access to localities and other companies. VATI has helped the company reach last-mile customers without broadband access since then, he added.
Another $6.35 million in matching contributions from Wise, Lee and Scott county governments and SCT have boosted the VATI funding to $22.85 million.
“It’s really something just like water and sewer that we really need to make sure that we are able to attract businesses and attract folks to live and work here and raise their family here in Southwest Virginia.,” Kilgore said.
Tyler Lester, 40th District state Sen. Todd Pillion’s legislative aide, said the ongoing VATI service network extension is helping remedy the region’s broadband situation during the coronavirus pandemic.
“One thing that we heard over and over again during COVID was how parents and guardians would have to drive their children to McDonald’s or some kind of parking lot to be able to access Wi-Fi so they could complete their assignments,” said Lester. “That’s just unacceptable and we don’t want to have our students and families in that kind of position.”
Pillion, in a statement later Wednesday, said that legislation he supported for $700 million in funding for statewide broadband expansion will help Southwest Virginia students, e-commerce and economic development.
Holmes said Southwest Virginia has been a model of other areas of the state when it comes to getting funding and organizing broadband extension efforts. She said SCT, line contractor Penn Line and Powell Valley Electric’s cooperation in using utility lines to run fiber to unserved areas helped speed the LENOWISCO region’s efforts. LENOWISCO’s willingness to act as a funding applicant also helped coordinate regional efforts, she added.
Homes pointed to the General Assembly’s expansion of VATI from a $1 million overall funding pool in 2017 to $750 million in 2021. Another $1.48 billion in federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment funds will help complete broadband access to all parts of the state not reached through VATI.
Many parts of the state show on federal broadband service maps as served, Holmes said, but some residences still fall outside corporate service providers’ networks.
In cases where residents would have to pay those companies to get poles and fiber to their homes, Holmes said the state administers federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment funds to complete broadband access to all parts of the state. Fund eligibility 100% of the cost of service for households with incomes of $132,599 or less.
Franklin said the SCT board of directors’ willingness to expand company services across the region has combined with LENOWISCO’s access to funding agency contacts and local governments’ willingness to contribute matching funds is critical to the expansion’s success. In the past 18 months, he said, SCT and PVEC crews have brought broadband to 2,000 Lee County customers. Wise County is the next stage in the project.
Miller said the VATI expansion means the potential for 11,000 work-from-home jobs by existing companies and potential new employers.