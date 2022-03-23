KINGSPORT — Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, told city and school officials Tuesday night that the school system would like school resource officers in all of its schools.
“We’ve got to be able to provide coverage in all of our schools,” he said. “So we will be making that request.”
Moorhouse gave his request during a joint meeting of the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Kingsport Board of Education at the Kingsport City Schools administrative support building.
The request would mean around an additional 10 school resource officers, school officials said. Costs, including salary, benefits and startup equipment, would come to around $70,000 an officer, so that would mean the city would have to find an additional $700,000 in next fiscal year’s budget to fund the request.
That is also combined with an officer shortage the Kings- port Police Depart- ment has seen for a number of years.
“I understand the request, and I understand the logic,” Vice Mayor Colette George said. “But we’re short police officers as it stands today.”
Moorhouse said school officials did understand that.
“We’ve got to be able to make the request,” he said. “We’ve got to be able to make a plan to get all of our schools covered.”
The request comes just a few months after a student pulled a pistol on another student in what authorities said was an armed robbery attempt at Cora Cox Academy. That student is currently awaiting trial, and prosecutors are looking to try him as an adult. A transfer hearing is scheduled for May.
A part-time school resource officer was present at the time.
School officials said Monday they currently have 6.4 officers to cover all schools.
That is a combination of four full-time school resource officers and four part-time.
The four full-time SROs are paid for completely by the school system and cost abouy $275,000 a year, while the part-time SROs are funded through a grant, school officials said.
Two of the four full-time SROs are assigned at Dobyns-Bennett High School and one each at Sevier and Robinson middle schools.
Four part-time SROs are assigned to serve other schools, with one always assigned at Cora Cox Academy, the alternative school, and the other three working at other schools in the system.
According to records provided by Kingsport City Schools, the school system has one of the lowest amounts of SRO coverage in Northeast Tennessee.
Kingsport City Schools provides coverage to 49% of its schools. The only school system lower was Carter County, which provides 47% coverage to its schools.
In the immediate area, Bristol has 71% of its schools covered, Hawkins County has 83% coverage, while Sullivan County has 106% of its schools covered and Johnson City has 127% coverage.
Moorhouse said the two bodies need to start the talks on how the school system can improve its coverage to schools.
“We need to be able to start that discussion on how we get there,” Moorhouse said.