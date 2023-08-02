featured Moonrise over Eastman Aug 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email RICHARD CURRIE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A supermoon hovered in the heavens about Eastman Chemical Co. in Kingsport on Tuesday night. This marked the first supermoon of August. A rare blue moon will occur Aug. 30. The blue moon is special because it is the "extra" moon in a season with four full moons, according to NASA.This usually only happens every two-and-a-half years, according to NASA. Since the 1940s, the term "blue moon" has also been used for the second full moon in a calendar month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Supermoon Blue Moon Eastman Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Moonrise over Eastman What's Cooking: Irish pub offers authentic food in a relaxed atmosphere Dollywood Splash Country adds more days to the 2023 season Editorial: Memorial will honor all of America's veterans 'That’s my app' – Southwest Virginia students display computer coding prowess at UVA Wise Kingsport gives final nod for outfitting SROs in all schools ON AIR Local Events