WASHINGTON, D.C. — An anticipated $700 million in federal money to boost rural broadband access in Virginia has grown by another $220 million.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and the U.S. Treasury Department announced Wednesday that the commowealth will receive $219.8 million from a $10 billion Capital Projects Fund. That fund, part of the federal American Rescue Plan passed this summer by Congress, supplements ARP allocations for each state and territory.
Tennessee will see $215.2 million from the Capital Projects Fund.
“The COVID-19 crisis exposed that far too many Americans are being left behind without access to high-speed internet for work, school or telehealth,” Warner said Wednesday. “That’s why I fought to secure a record $10 billion in federal funding to expand broadband access and affordability as part of the American Rescue Plan.”
Virginia is set to receive $4.3 billion out of the ARP, and the General Assembly in August committed $700 million of that money to extend last-mile broadband service to all rural areas of the state by 2024.
The latest $220 million has more limits than the ARP allocation, Warner spokesperson Rachel Cohen noted. The Treasury Department website states that the Capital Project Fund must be spent on responses to COVID-19 for remote work, education and health monitoring needs.
CPP funds are designated for critical projects to provide connectivity for those who lack it.
“If this is on top of the $700 million that the state has allocated for underserved and unserved areas, this is great news,” LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller said Wednesday. “We’re trying to identify those under- and unserved areas across LENOWISCO, and this will help.”
Virginia in 2018 funded about $4 million for rural broadband service expansion in 2018, Gov. Ralph Northam said in July when announcing the anticipated $700 million ARP broadband allocation, with annual funding through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative growing to $19 million and $34 million in 2019 and 2020. For 2021 and 2022, $50 million for each year had been approved before the latest $700 million.