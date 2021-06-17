NASHVILLE – For the first time in its history, the Tennessee Education Lottery has surpassed $2 billion in total revenues for a fiscal year.
Total revenues sailed past the $2 billion mark June 15 with more than two weeks left in the fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Fiscal year 2021 has been record-setting in several ways:
· The lottery had its best Q1 (July 1-Sept. 30) ever, transferring an impressive $114,032,000 to the Lottery for Education Account;
· Q2 revenues from lottery instant games were $399.5 million, the highest for any Q2 since inception;
· Tennessee-only drawing-style games Cash 3 and Cash 4 are up more than 17% and 20% through June 15, respectively;
· On April 6, Instant Game sales were the highest of any single day since the lottery’s record-setting first day of operation, Jan. 20, 2004;
· The week ending April 10 set a record of $47,104,000 in instant game sales in a week; and
· The lottery raised a record-shattering $140,300,000 for the Lottery for Education Account during Q3.
“This has been quite the year in many ways, but our mission remains the same: to raise funds for the designated education programs we fund,” said TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove. “This is a great day for students across Tennessee, and we look forward to announcing our fiscal year totals in mid-July.”
Since the lottery’s inception, more than 1.6 million scholarships and grants have been awarded with lottery funds. More than 150,000 Tennessee students benefited in the 2019-2020 school year alone.
The TEL reminds all players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.