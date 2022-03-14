NASHVILLE — Gas prices rose 24 cents, on average, across the state last week, according to AAA.
Tennessee gas prices reached a new record-high average price of $4.13 per gallon on Friday. The state average is now $4.11, which is 85 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.44 more than one year ago.
"After rising to record-high prices in Tennessee on Friday, the state gas price average held steady over the weekend," said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group, in a press release. "It's too early to tell if this trend will continue, however, as fuel prices remain extremely volatile. Any further disruptions or escalations in the current crisis in Ukraine, or any large jumps in crude oil pricing could cause prices at the pump to surge upward."
Tennessee regional prices
- Most expensive metro markets: Knoxville ($4.16), Morristown ($4.16), Nashville ($4.14)
- Least expensive metro markets: Chattanooga ($4.08), Memphis ($4.08), Jackson ($4.09)
Quick facts
- 24% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $4.
- The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.93 for regular unleaded.
- The highest 10% of pump prices are $4.32 for regular unleaded.
- Tennessee surpassed its previous highest recorded average price for gasoline on March 11 with a state average of $4.13.
National gas prices
After cresting above $123 per barrel shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of crude oil has gradually fallen below $110. If this trend holds, it may remove some of the extreme upward price pressure consumers have found at the pump, but not all.
The national average price of a gallon of gas hit $4.33 on Friday, before falling a penny and holding throughout the weekend and Monday at $4.32, AAA reported.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.4 million barrels to 244.6 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand rose slightly from 8.74 million barrels per day to 8.96 million barrels per day.
The increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply contribute to rising pump prices. But, increasing oil prices play the lead role in pushing gas prices higher. Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.
The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.32, which is 26 cents more than a week ago, 84 cents more than a month ago, and $1.47 more than a year ago, according to AAA.
National oil market dynamics
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude increased by $3.31 to settle at $109.33, AAA reported.
Crude prices surged then eased last week in response to President Biden announcing a ban of Russian energy imports, including crude oil. Crude prices have eased as the market continues to find replacement barrels of oil and further supply growth for the tight market becomes apparent.
However, the market remains volatile and additional disruptions or escalation of the current crisis in Ukraine could cause prices to surge again this week. Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 1.8 million barrels last week to 411.6 million barrels. The current stock level is approximately 17% lower than at the end of February 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices.
