If 2020 was the year of the pandemic, you could say 2021 has been — among other titles, including a continued pandemic — the year of inflation.
In 2021, the U.S. inflation rate rose 6.8% — the highest increase since 1982, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The inflation rate increased by 0.8% in November and 0.9% in October alone. We’re seeing some of the highest inflation numbers in over four decades and it’s not limited to groceries and other general goods.
As of this week, gas is now at an average of $3.33 for regular. That number recently decreased over the past couple weeks and is eight cents less than a month ago. Even so, gas is $1.17 more than one year ago. But what am I telling you for? I’m sure, like me, you’ve seen it firsthand.
I keep an eye on those glowing red numbers hovering over my preferred gas stations, looking for the one with the lowest number. I just about jumped for joy when I saw one dipped below $2.95 this week. And maybe it’s just me, but it seems like live Christmas trees have increased this year. Specific, I know. But there has been an increase at most places I’ve been.
Most notably, though, Christmas shopping has been on my mind as it has been for many others around this time of year.
So how do you combat inflation while still searching for Christmas gifts? I don’t have the end-all answer for that conundrum, but I will say, I’ve been pleasantly surprised with the deals and amount of options I’ve seen in our local stores. That’s why I recommend shopping in-person.
And it seems the supply chain issues that had many of us shopping earlier this year have worked in our favor in a way.
My mom and I were out shopping this week (we have about 20 family members each to buy for so it requires a good amount of time and thought). Numerous employees we talked to said their store has received a shipment nearly every day, even as Christmas nears. Our local stores might not be receiving more goods this year, but the delay seems to have kept a changing inventory for the most part.
My suggestion is to check your local stores rather than risking shipping delays. I know I’ve cut down on the number of gifts I’ve purchased online compared to the in-person gifts I’ve bought this year. And I must say, there’s a specific satisfaction you get from shopping at those places that seem as much a part of Kingsport as any other Model City staple.
This week I went to Action Athletics to look for an item that is not to be named just in case a family member of mine happens to read this column (This might also serve as a good way to see which relatives of mine are reading my column, come to think of it. Hmmm.) I felt like I had stepped back in time looking through the just-printed sports jerseys, softball and baseball socks and helmets. The place looked just as it had when I was an 8-year-old tee ball player hoping to get a good jersey number. I left feeling good that I spent money at a local place that I was happy to support.
I don’t pretend to have all the answers, but just like any of us, I’m always happy to share suggestions. Below are my best suggestions for an off-the-beaten-path gift for your loved ones:
• Sleepy Jeans — Ivy at Sleepy Jeans has a great selection of soy candles, wax melts, room sprays and more. It’s a great gift for nearly anyone with a love for all things that smell great. I personally love the Honey and Tonka candle and the Rotherwood wax melt. (Located at 425 E. Sullivan St.).
• Dr. Enuf gear at the Times News — Now, I promise I was not coerced into listing this one. No one is watching me type this in the newsroom to ensure that I include the Dr. Enuf gear that is available at the Times News, I promise. Socks, T-shirts, beanies and more are perfect for that person that has an affinity for the local soft drink. You can even order online and pick it up at the Times News, which keeps you from paying shipping and worrying over any delays. (Go to https://buydrenuf.com/ for more info.)
• Local high school gear — If you have a Dobyns-Bennett, West Ridge or any other local high school fan on your list, contacting your local athletics office might be a good option. It’s a sure bet for any student that might not have given you good suggestions or a coach who’d be excited to add a new sweatshirt to his or her football game wardrobe. I suggest calling your local athletics office to get details on how to order your gear.
• A gift card for a specific restaurant — In college at UT Knoxville, my sister and I bought my oldest sister and her husband a set of gift cards for a new restaurant in town. We offered to watch their youngest son while they tried out a new downtown restaurant. And I think it might be one of the best gifts we ever gave them. They were excited to try out a new place and get a date night while we spent time with my nephew. This would be a great gift for anyone with a busy schedule, who doesn’t get to go out to eat very often or really loves trying out new or unfamiliar regional restaurants. The babysitting option is just an extra, but can be nice for hardworking parents who need a little time trying something different.
None of us have the remedy to easing our inflation woes this Christmas. Afterall, it’s not about the gifts really. Or at least it shouldn’t be. This season of gift-giving should be about thoughtfulness, spending time with who you love and feeling good about what you put into your gifts — which really just requires care and love, not beaucoup of cash. This Christmas, I hope you get a chance to remember what’s important in life — And I also hope you find the best gas prices we’ve seen in a year.