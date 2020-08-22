ROGERSVILLE — The public is invited to attend the Monday’s Hawkins County Commission meeting in person at the Hawkins County Courthouse at 6 p.m., although space is limited due to social distancing requirements.
Those in attendance will also be required to wear a face mask.
For those who don’t want to attend in person, they can listen to the meeting on their phone by calling 1-646-558-8656.
Login begins at 5:45 p.m. The meeting ID is 941 6579 5890 and the meeting pass code is 792723.
You can also watch a live-stream of the meeting on Jeff Bobo’s professional Facebook page which is titled “Jeff Bobo, Hawkins County News”.