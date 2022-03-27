By MARINA WATERS
Name: Amy Hartley
Age: 44
Education: BS in elementary education, MA in Christian school administration
Title: Owner/manager
Company: Magnolia Soap and Bath Co.
What do you do? A small business owner wears many hats, and as a newbie, I’m still learning what they are! I manage several part-time employees and work full time myself. We make the best plant-based, handmade bath, shower, skincare, men’s line and candle products. It is the most fun I’ve ever had!
What do you think are the keys to success? I think to truly succeed you have to love your employees and customers and serve them well. You have to work incredibly hard and constantly look to innovate and see needs that you can meet in unique ways.
Name some of your key successes: Getting open before Christmas! Because we make everything in our store, it takes a massive effort to get ready to open. With supply issues and delays, we had to do a lot in a very short amount of time. We opened the week before Christmas. Also, to know my employees feel like we are family and then passing that on to our customers. And hearing that our products are truly helping people and families live a cleaner life. It’s so fulfilling to hear a mom say, “My kid’s sensitive skin is so much better!” Or “My laundry is actually clean and smells amazing!” I know these small successes will lead to big ones.
Who were your mentors? So many! Jesus is my ultimate mentor. My husband, dad and sister-in-law! It pays to be surrounded by wise people. I couldn’t name them all.
Can you name a turning point in your career? Well, my first career was in education, and I think that is such a vital skill as a manager. I am also a partner with the Juice Plus Company helping families get more plants in their bodies. I manage a team of amazing leaders in that arena for the last six years too. I found that I love to invest myself in others and help people realize that what we put in our bodies and on our bodies greatly affects our health. I lost my mom to cancer, and this has become a huge passion of mine. There is something you can do to help prevent these awful things that plague our earthly lives. Take control of your health!
Who are your family members? I’m married to Neal Hartley. He’s the best (look him up on iTunes). And we have four amazing kids: Will, Addie, Nate and Maggie.
What management books would you recommend? “Atomic Habits” by James Clear; “The 10X Rule” by Grant Cardone; anything by John Maxwell.
Do you read any national business publications? Not currently.
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager? Take a deep breath. Love the person in front of you and always operate in line with your standards. Love isn’t always making it perfect for the person in front of you. Pray for integrity, wisdom and creativity!
Is there anything else you would like to add? Have fun! It’s attractive!