I love a parade (and Santa and tree lightings and the Christmas spirit)
Santa Claus waves from his perch atop a fire truck during Saturday’s Kingsport Christmas Parade. Josiah Johnson, Kahliya McDavid and Zariyah Johnson wave back as their mother, Marquetta McDavid, grandmother Tonya McDavid, and Shannon Hammonds enjoy the youngsters’ happiness and excitement. Meanwhile, members of the Dobyns-Bennett marching band, many of whom are sporting Christmas lights, make their way along Center Street. Story and more photos on page A5.
Josiah Johnson, Kahliya McDavid and Zariyah Johnson wave to Santa in the Kingsport Christmas Parade as their mother Marquetta McDavid, grandmother Tonya McDavid and Shannon Hammonds enjoy their happiness.
I love a parade (and Santa and tree lightings and the Christmas spirit)
Santa Claus waves from his perch atop a fire truck during Saturday’s Kingsport Christmas Parade. Josiah Johnson, Kahliya McDavid and Zariyah Johnson wave back as their mother, Marquetta McDavid, grandmother Tonya McDavid, and Shannon Hammonds enjoy the youngsters’ happiness and excitement. Meanwhile, members of the Dobyns-Bennett marching band, many of whom are sporting Christmas lights, make their way along Center Street. Story and more photos on page A5.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
Josiah Johnson, Kahliya McDavid and Zariyah Johnson wave to Santa in the Kingsport Christmas Parade as their mother Marquetta McDavid, grandmother Tonya McDavid and Shannon Hammonds enjoy their happiness.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
Lamplight Theatre elves Tinkle and Sparkle make sure Lincoln Turner and his grandmother Sheri Turner are marked on Santa's nice list Saturday in Glen Bruce Park.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
The West Ridge High School Marching Band in Kingsport's Christmas Parade.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
The Dobyns-Bennett High School Marching Band in Saturday’s Kingsport Christmas Parade.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
The Kingsport Firefighters Association brought this vintage fire engine to the Kingsport Christmas Parade Saturday.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
The Speedway in Lights pace car in Saturday's Kingsport Christmas Parade.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Santa Claus throws the switch for the official lighting of the Kingsport Christmas Tree Saturday.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
Spectators sing Silent Night nefore the Christmas tree lighting after Saturday's Kingsport Christmas Parade.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Members of Lamplight Theatre in the Glen Bruce Park gazebo before a Saturday night musical performance following the Kingsport Christmas Parade and tree lighting.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Eleanor Rose Parker and her mother Rory wait for Santa to arrive for the Christmas tree lighting after Saturday's Kingsport Christmas Parade.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Six Rivers Media Farm Expo float during Saturday's Kingsport Christmas Parade.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Lennon Parker watches as Santa Claus arrives for the Christmas tree lighting after Saturday's Kingsport Christmas Parade.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Vendor Jack Parrott with a cart full of light wands and toys befoire the start of Saturday's Kingsport Christmas Parade.
KINGSPORT — Dozens of floats and vehicles joined dancers, flag corps, marching bands and Santa to round out Kingsport’s opening of the Christmas season Saturday.
The morning’s rain gave way to some evening sun before the parade, with temperatures staying in the 50s through the evening.
Starting with the downtown Jingle and Mingle, visitors enjoyed shopping, food and a courtyard of holiday trees at Glen Bruce Park Saturday morning and afternoon. The Very Merry Food Truck Rally brought more dining options downtown in the afternoon as folks made their way to Center Street for some choice seating for the parade at 6 p.m.
The parade participants ranged from businesses to churches, community groups and local agencies. Floats, large trucks, animals and kids were interspersed with the West Ridge and Dobyns Bennett high school marching bands as hundreds of people lined the route to Church Circle.
Santa Claus brought up the rear of the parade from his perch on a Kingsport Fire Department aerial truck to cheers from kids and adults alike.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull and Alderman Betsy Cooper joined WJHL personality Morgan King to welcome Santa to the Church Circle stage for the tree lighting. Shull said the city has had a great year since the pandemic, seeing population growth at a steady pace.
Santa, joined by King, Cooper and helpers, threw the candy cane-shaped “switch,” and the city Christmas tree cast light to the cheers of the crowd.
Members of downtown-based Lamplight Theatre helped round out the night as the crowd headed back to Glen Bruce Park to enjoy “snow” under a moonlight sky and still-comfortable temperatures.