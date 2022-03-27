KINGSPORT — A transformation is taking place in the Model City.
The transformation is happening as new parks are envisioned and new amenities are planned or being constructed.
Especially prevalent are the new planned features and development at Brickyard Park.
“The Brickyard Park jumped to the front of the line for various reasons, and I believe it will become a catalyst for renewal of the downtown,” Kingsport Mayor Shull said. “So, yes this is transformative.”
The city manages almost 30 parks. Along with community parks, the city also manages event locations such as Allandale Mansion and the largest city-owned nature preserve in Tennessee at Bays Mountain.
Kingsport Parks and Recreation also manages ballfields such as Domtar Park, Brickyard Park and Hunter Wright Stadium.
It also manages Lynn View Community Center and the Renaissance Center grounds. The Kingsport Greenbelt also falls under the department’s purview.
Kingsport Parks and Recreation is all about diversity.
A new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park is being constructed at Brickyard Park after being moved from Cloud Park. Nearby, a passive park is being laid out on Cement Hill with 40 acres that will potentially have fields, trails and a view of the city from the peak of the hill.
Also on the horizon are a new pedestrian bridge to span the CSX railroad tracks that will connect Brickyard Park with downtown and a bicycle pump track next to the skate park.
The city has already been awarded a $1.85 million state grant to help pay for the pedestrian bridge, which is expected to cost around $3 million.
The proposed date for the completion of the pedestrian bridge is not until 2024.
The passive park on Cement Hill has already seen some movement. The city has rented goats to graze the hill to start clearing underbrush. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen also recently put it on a list of potential projects the city could fund with a $5 million federal grant that should arrive in May.
The old Scott Adams Memorial Park has already been demolished, and the new one is expected to be completed by May.
Another park on the horizon is Riverbend Park, which would be just down from Fort Patrick Henry Dam on Riverbend Drive.
Park officials recently showed the BMA preliminary plans for the park, which include picnic tables, fishing piers and walkways.