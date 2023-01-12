WISE — Remember. Celebrate. Act.
Those three words are the focus of UVA Wise’s 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March and Remembrance ceremony on Jan. 16.
Two years of pandemic and a winter freeze kept the event from being an in-person affair until 2023, but organizers say that remembering King’s messages of equality, diversity and justice are as important now as when he helped lead the Civil Rights Movement.
Rev. Sandra Jones, who helped organize the college’s first MLK Jr. March ceremony, met with fellow college Black History Month Committee members Deborah Vanover, Angel Johnson and Corey Sanchez and agreed that racial and gender discrimination in today’s United States make King’s work relevant today.
Johnson — a junior English major and the committee’s newest member — had already worked to revive a dormant campus Black Student Union when other committee members noticed her work and encouraged her to get involved with the committee’s efforts.
A returning Black Student Union meant an opportunity to bring together campus community members from all races and cultures, said Johnson.
“We had a lot of, I won’t even call it negative backlash,” Johnson said. “I say more it’s on the education part, not only because of the demographic but because the American school systems do a bad job of educating individuals. So there’s a lot of individuals saying, ‘I don’t understand a club that’s centered around, or I don’t understand the importance of having this on campus, or if we can have a club called the Black Student Union can we have clubs about other races too?’ “
A positive reaction to the Black Student Union from a range of people regardless of race or culture gave Johnson a hint of the Black History Committee’s place in college life.
“I wasn’t expecting the Black History Committee to be so large,” said Johnson. “It was actually cool to see people say we should do this and see it actually come together and now it’s actually going to happen on Monday.”
Johnson will give the students’ welcome speech at Monday’s event.
Sanchez, a 2013 UVA Wise graduate and now the college’s alumni engagement director, reminisced about participating in the remembrance and march ceremony after learning that his fraternity, Pi Kappa Phi, had been a partner in the event with the Black History Month Committee.
“A lot of people may think it’s a black thing,” said Sanchez. “It’s an American thing. That’s Dr. King’s message. It’s an American thing, diversity. I am my brother’s keeper and my sister’s keeper, and I think that’s the basis of his message that we have to look out for each other.”
Sanchez said Americans often see divisiveness in the news and social media, and that can make people lose sight of King’s work and messages.
“Anything that we see on TV that divides us, whether it’s taking 15 rounds to elect a speaker of the House or whatever else is going on, I think there’s more that unites us than divides us,” Sanchez added. “We only get what’s in that small box or on those phones that we have.”
“Events like this did not really happen in the areas I grew up in,” Johnson said, “so it’s really great to see such a big event happen in areas like this.
S”ocial activism has become more important in recent years,” Johnson said, and King’s call for justice and inclusion applies as much now to jail reform and LGBTQ rights as its focus on poverty and racial injustice in the 1950s and 1960s. She pointed to recent debates in Tennessee over whether transgender children under 18 should be prohibited to talking with doctors about transition-related medical issues.
“That’s insane,” Johnson said. “Even though they are young, they should have a voice.”
Jones recalled her own experience growing up in a segregated society and how she was scared at first when asked to take on the march and remembrance organizing.
“I remember having to walk two miles to school and watching the school buses pass by us,” Jones said. “Walking on the sidewalk, you wondered what name someone was going to call you.”
Watching Johnson, Sanchez and a new generation of people taking on racial issues today leaves Jones hopeful.
“I’m learning from Angel and Corey and others,” said Jones. “What they are doing now will help future generations not have to deal with these problems.”
“Angel is a great example and an excellent representative of the entire student body,” Vanover added.”
“It’s something we should celebrate all year round, not just one day,” Sanchez said of Monday’s event. “This is the night we highlight and celebrate it, but it’s something we should do every day, these principles that Dr. King marched for and talked about.”
The 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance starts at 5:30 p.m. with a free community dinner at Wise Baptist Church, followed by a lineup at 6:25 for a candlelight march along Main Street to the Wise Church of God. At 7, the program will feature Rev. Leroy Cain of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Norton. Justin Preston will give the traditional reading of King’s 1963 speech at the March on Washington, D.C.
Musical performers will include the UVA Wise Wise Guys, Peter Ryan, the Fatty Livers, Joshua Outsey and Colin “CJ” Colston.