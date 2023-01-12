Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance at UVA Wise

UVA Wise Black History Month Committee members Sandra Jones, left, junior Angel Johnson, Debbie Vanover and Corey Sanchez are among the organizers of the college’s 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. March and Remembrance program on Monday, Jan. 16 at the Wise Church of God.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

WISE — Remember. Celebrate. Act.

Those three words are the focus of UVA Wise’s 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March and Remembrance ceremony on Jan. 16.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.