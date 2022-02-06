KINGSPORT — It was the same wonderful celebration, just on a different day.
Kingsport’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities were held on Saturday, almost three weeks after being postponed because of bad weather on Jan. 17. The celebration also coincided with the first week of Black History Month.
Marching to honor civil rights icon
“It was perfect timing to have the postponed parade to kick off the month of highlighting people, places and things in Black history,” said parade organizer Bishop Ronnie Collins. “We were excited to do both in February for the first time. The parade began 22 years ago with marches the first three years that eventually evolved into parades down Center Street. It always starts off MLK Day as a citywide affair.”
Despite the date change, dozens of Kingsport residents from all walks of life turned out for the procession down Center Street.
It was also 19-year-old Jadus Troupe’s first parade.
“It just seems like the world would be a much easier place to live in if we just get along with each other,” he said. “The whole message that Dr. King preached was peace. It’s that simple. Just peace. He taught us to come together and love each other and be happy around each other. This parade is a symbol of that.”
This year’s parade theme was “The Answer to Racism is the Love of Christ.” Bishop Collins believes the MLK parades have produced positive results in race relations through the years in the Model City.
“We’re now talking about more and more issues that impact every citizen in Kingsport,” he says. “We’ve come a long way, just like the parade route right in the heart of town, but we still have a long way to go. However, I do feel that the best is yet to come, and if we all continue to work together, we’ll soon be living that ‘best.’ “
“It would be great to live in a society one day where there’s no more hate,” Troupe said, “where you can walk somewhere and nobody says anything to you about your skin color or nationality.
“The world will be a good place then.”
The parade was sponsored by the Tennessee/Virginia Fellowship Against Racism (TVFAR) and the East Tennessee Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship.
MLK annual luncheon: breaking bread together
For the past two years, the pandemic has forced the annual MLK Day luncheon at the V. O. Dobbins Community Center to be a drive-through affair. This year’s event was moved to the Head Start drop-off shelter at the back of the center because of the crush of basketball game visitors parking in the spaces in the front and on the side of the V. O. Dobbins Center parking lots.
Among the luncheon attendees were Rick Toomey of Kingsport and his wife.
“If there was ever a time to sit down and break bread together, it’s now,” he said. “The fight for equality is not just a fight for Black people alone. Everybody should be in that fight. What affects some of us affects all of us.”
More than 100 people were served meals via the drive-through and distributions, but organizer Johnnie Mae Swagerty said she longs for the day when the event goes back to being a sit-down affair inside the center.
“From table to table, the fellowship was remarkable,” she remembered. “People came in and sat down to a delicious meal, they listened to news of the Kingsport community, they got to network with organizations that are represented, and then there was the camaraderie. You would see friends that you haven’t seen in a while and have conversations that you haven’t been able to have in person.
“The drive-throughs just let you get your food and go while somebody waits behind you in line,” Swagerty noted, “but at the sit-down luncheons, everybody got to have a seat and ‘talk, talk, talk’ while some folks like to ‘hug, hug, hug.’ It’s the perfect example of a huge Kingsport family.”
Toomey took that communication a little further.
“We need to find new ways to keep expressing love like Dr. King did,” he said. “We need to have the grace towards everyone like he did and fight for oppressed people like he did, which by the way, is a fight we should all be having.
“We need to develop a heart for breaking barriers down.”
This year’s luncheon menu was ham or turkey on bagels with chips from Wheeler’s Bagels of Kingsport. CEO Miles Burdine and the staff from the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce provided the meal, with Eastman providing the desserts and water.
Luncheon sponsors were the nonprofit South Central Kingsport Community Development Corporation, the New Vision Youth group, the Pi Omega Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority and Kingsport Parks and Recreation.
Candlelight vigil: the inspirational light of Dr. King
Every year, the Kingsport community comes together to light candles to celebrate local public service agencies, civic groups and agencies, and their workers. It’s a partnership of New Vision Youth and Shiloh Baptist Church.
The lighting of candles means a lot to Jarek Bridges. A New Vision Youth member for eight years, the Dobyns-Bennett senior volunteers at the Kingsport Fire Department. He aspires to be an EMT.
“Lighting a candle gives you hope and awareness that we want and need change,” he said. “Just the act of lighting the candle to honor our public servants is inspiring.”
“The candlelight vigil is a good way to pay respects to people and agencies who protect us and people who provide life-sustaining programs in our community,” noted Rev. Kenneth Calvert, the pastor at Shiloh. “It says, ‘We appreciate what you do.’ As we work to fulfill Dr. King’s message of unity, it’s important to remember that he preached respect for every organization and recognition for their workers, regardless of social status or position.”
Many visitors who generally attend the service chose not to brave the nighttime Saturday cold. Instead, they watched the event via livestream. They saw candles lit to thank the city police and fire departments as well as the political, education and business communities, as Dr. King always taught.
For the past 12 years, the vigil has been held in the Shiloh Church sanctuary. Prior to that, the New Vision Youth, which began the event in 2010, held it outside, where it was often at the mercy of the elements. One year candles were lit in 5 degree weather.
“Since then, the church has made it a goal to always have the vigil inside so that folks don’t have to brave the cold air, or worse,” said Calvert.
Meanwhile, Bridges takes the solemn ceremony to heart. Only Friday night, he said, he went on a call to an accident where a woman had driven into a utility pole. “I felt a need to help this lady,” he remembered. “It’s that kind of mission that made me want to be an EMT in the first place.
“There’s always a mission,” he said. “As Dr. King taught us, that mission is to help people.”