NORTON — GOP Virginia attorney general hopeful Jason Miyares breakfasted with about 120 Southwest Virginia law enforcement officers and prosecutors Wednesday to seek support for the November election.
Accompanied by former Virginia Gov. George Allen, former state public safety secretary Jerry Kilgore, and 4th District Delegate Will Wampler, Miyares began day three of a four-day sweep through the western half of the state.
Miyares is one-third of the GOP November slate including gubernatorial hopeful and former investment firm owner Glenn Youngkin and former General Assembly Delegate Winsome Sears. The three last appeared together in far Southwest Virginia for a July political rally in Abingdon.
Attendees included sheriffs and/or deputies from Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties; police chiefs and officers from Norton, Coeburn, Big Stone Gap and Wise; Mountain Empire Community College’s police force; and prosecutors from Wise, Dickenson, Scott, and Lee counties.
Miyares pointed to a Democrat-controlled General Assembly as the root of a variety of law enforcement issues including restrictions on qualified immunity for police, crimes by repeat offenders, and reductions in criminal offense sentences.
Calling Democratic-led changes to criminal law a “far left liberal monopoly,” Miyares claimed “the murder rate in Virginia is the highest it’s been since grunge was big” — the period when Allen was governor and pushed for abolition of parole and truth-in-sentencing laws in the early and mid-1990s.
Miyares also attacked the state Parole Board as “out of control,” pointing to the case of David Simpkins. Simpkins, released on parole in 2019 after imprisonment for 56 felonies, was arrested and charged with the robbery of a Pulaski County convenience store in October 2020.
“We’re doing all the same policies they tried in the ’70s and ’80s which led to this crime explosion,” Miyares said, crediting Allen and Kilgore with helping change those policies.
Miyares also pointed to two area law enforcement officers — Norton Police Chief James Lane and Wise County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Robinson — injured in separate incidents in May and July. He pointed to Lane’s alleged shooting by convicted felon James Buckland and Sgt. Jason McConnell’s response to save him.
Miyares called on the audience to take advantage of early voting.
“The world is run by those who show up,” Miyares said. “So show up. Show you love Virginia.”
Kilgore criticized the General Assembly’s special session for packing the state Court of Appeals “so it won’t be pro-law enforcement anymore.”
Allen took credit for locating two prisons in Wise County in the 1990s, both as an economic development measure and to increase prison space in the state.
“Government’s two top responsibilities are education and law enforcement,” Allen said, “and the way you pay for it is with a vibrant economy where businesses are doing well, people are working and paying taxes.”
Allen called supporters of changes in Virginia criminal laws “a bunch of criminal apologists.”
Asked about trends among several states to tighten voting access, Miyares said, “I think it should be easy to vote and hard to cheat.” He said he supports voter identification, adding that his role as an attorney general “is to call balls and strikes.”