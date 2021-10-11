BIG STONE GAP — Even in Indian summer, a soda, pop, energy drink, sweet tea or fruit-flavored punch might sound good when doing that end-of-season mowing or fall raking.
University of Virginia researchers and Mountain Empire Older Citizens hope to convince adults in Southwest Virginia that those drinks may taste good but have bad health outcomes in a new program, iSIPsmarter.
UVA public health professor Jamie Zoellner said the $3.4 million program is in the third of five years’ research across the LENOWISCO, Cumberland Plateau, Mount Rogers and New River planning districts about health effects from sugary drink consumption among adults.
“We’re into year three of our study,” said Zoellner, “and we started recruiting for iSIPsmarter about two months ago.”
Zoellner said she hopes to recruit about 240 participants, age 18 and older, who are interested in changing their habits in consuming soda, fruit punches, flavored milk, sweet tea and coffee and sports and energy drinks.
“We think this free, web-based program will increase residents’ access to personalized and evidence-based health education,” said Zoellner. “Also, no travel or in-person visits are required to join the program, which is especially important during the ongoing COVID pandemic.”
According to research on sugary drink consumption in Southwest Virginia, Zoellner said, the average daily intake for drinks is about 38 ounces, or just over three 12-ounce cans. That compares to a national average of one 12-ounce can daily.
The risks of high sugary drink consumption by adults include higher risks for some types of cancer, a 100% higher likelihood of tooth loss, a 250% higher chance of kidney disease and a 20% higher chance of developing type 2 diabetes, Zoellner said.
Drinking 12 ounces of sugary drinks daily also means a 16% higher risk of heart disease and an 8% higher risk of high blood pressure, Zoellner added. The chance of having kidney stones goes up between 20 and 30% in adults, she said, and adults drinking 24 or more ounces of the drinks daily can see a one-pound annual increase in body weight. In older adults, such drinks can also increase the risk of bone fractures.
MEOC’s service footprint across three counties and the city of Norton has helped get the iSIPsmarter program progress, Zoellner said.
“They’ve been an important partner in finding things we need to consider when reaching out to people in the area,” said Zoellner.
MEOC Care Coordination Director Judy Miller said her agency and UVA have worked well over the past two decades in projects including iSIPsmarter and the agency’s Mount Laurel Cancer Support and Resource Center.
“Our role in iSIPsmarter is supportive,” Miller said. “Our director Michael Wampler and I are on the project’s community advisory committee, and we’ve given presentations to our Foster Grandparents and In-Home Care programs too.”
Zoellner said iSIPsmarter is looking for about 240 participants who will learn ways to cut sugary drink consumption over a six-week period. Each week will include information on one of six core concepts along with the participants monitoring their weight by a digital scale provided by the program.
Participants will also receive up to $200 in gift cards.
Persons can register for screening online at isipsmarter.org, Zoellner said, and the online questionnaire takes about five minutes to complete.