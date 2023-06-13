MORRISTOWN — No injuries or building damage have been reported after a Sunday storm that left parts of far Southwest Virginia under a tornado warning.
National Weather Service staff at the Morristown NWS office said Monday that weather radar indicated a tornado rotation across Lee County and the Big Stone Gap area of Wise County until around 10 p.m. Sunday.
No confirmed sightings
NWS staffers said there were no confirmed sightings or signs of a tornado by Monday morning, although the office received reports of a few trees blown down in the Ewing area Sunday. No injuries or damage to homes or other buildings had been reported.
The system was first spotted via radar around 8:30 p.m. east of the Ewing-Rose Hill area, according to advisories posted on the NWS website.
The storm followed a track similar to a May 16 storm that blew through the Ben Hur-Pennington Gap area and created two tornadoes in the Elk Knob and Pattonsville areas.
Tornado warnings remained in effect from 8:31 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday in Lee County, southern Wise County, Norton and northern Scott County.
Some in Lee County without power
Kentucky Utilities/Old Dominion Power reported approximately 200 Lee County customers without power at the peak of the storm.
Some trees down in Wise County
Wise County Emergency Coordinator Jessica Swiney said Monday that, other than some trees damaged or blown down and some scattered power outages, no building damage or injuries had been reported.
Scott County Emergency Services Coordinator Jeff Brickey echoed Swiney, saying reports were limited to some downed trees.
Brickey said Sunday’s storm came into Scott County along a path similar to that of the May 16 storm, through Stickleyville and the Jasper community before crossing the High Knob ridge area into the Dungannon area.
Hiker found before storm
A search and rescue team looking for a lost hiker in the Devil’s Bathtub area had found the hiker and completed its work a few minutes before the storm arrived over that area, Brickey said. No one was injured during the search or the following weather, he added.