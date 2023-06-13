MORRISTOWN — No injuries or building damage have been reported after a Sunday storm that left parts of far Southwest Virginia under a tornado warning.

National Weather Service staff at the Morristown NWS office said Monday that weather radar indicated a tornado rotation across Lee County and the Big Stone Gap area of Wise County until around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you