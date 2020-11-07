MOORESBURG — A Hawkins County man is facing charges including reckless driving and assault after a minor accident at a gas station last month allegedly turned violent.
According to a report filed by Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Detective Mike Lipe, the incident occurred around 5:46 a.m. on Oct. 21 at the D&R Market on Highway 11-W in Mooresburg.
Video surveillance from the business reportedly revealed that the driver of a black Mustang at the gas pump was attempting to reposition his vehicle, slowly driving forward and then backward, but bumped a pickup that was behind it.
The driver of the truck was identified as L.C. Barnard, 56, 148 Barnard Lane, Mooresburg.
“After a slight pause the driver in the pickup then accelerates, pushing the Mustang across the parking lot,” Lipe stated in his report. “When the two vehicles came to a stop, a male driver known to me as L.C. Barnard exited the pickup with several other subjects and surrounded the Mustang. I then observed L.C. Barnard open the driver’s door of the Mustang and reach in for the driver.”
The driver reportedly told the HCSO that Barnard grabbed his shirt collar, and the incident placed him in fear.
Barnard was arrested on Oct. 31 on charges including reckless driving, assault, and failure to exercise due care.
He was later additionally charged with driving on a suspended license, registration violation and no insurance.
Barnard was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court and released on his own recognizance pending his next court appearance set for Jan. 11.